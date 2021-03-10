Delays expected after car fire on SH1 near Johnsonville

State Highway 1 was closed to northbound traffic near Johnsonville. Photo / 123rf

Motorists heading northbound on State Highway 1 are asked to expect delays after a car fire closed part of the highway this mornning.

A police spokesperson said the car on fire was located on SH1 between the Johnsonville on ramp and off ramp, northbound out of Wellington.

Emergency sevices were on the scene and there were no reported injuries.

UPDATE 8:15AM

This car on SH1 Johnsonville has been removed and the road is now fully OPEN in both directions. Please continue to expect significant northbound delays as queues remain back to the Ngauranga interchange. ^EH pic.twitter.com/zdmYDaHmzA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 10, 2021

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised the road had been cleared but there were still significant northbound delays.

Drivers were advised to detour through Johnsonville and expect delays, as northbound queues were almost reaching the Ngauranga interchange.

Motorists driving into Wellington were also advised to drive carefully, as smoke was also affecting traffic in the south-bound lane.