However, the dramatic scenes that played out in Parliament last Thursday have changed the tone. And they’ve changed the tone for a city wary of any organised mass gatherings following the 2022 Parliament occupation.

That also started as a national protest, one against the mandates and lockdowns imposed as part of the then-Labour government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

For 23 days, the protesters refused to leave Parliament grounds, ending in fiery, violent scenes as police finally moved in.

It was the worst-case scenario, and authorities have learned a lot in order to prevent it happening again. But there’s a nervousness and anxiety that never used to exist for those in Wellington whenever the next national protest starts heading for the capital.

Wellington City Council says it’s working with police, mana whenua and other agencies to support a “safe and peaceful event” tomorrow. Public servants have been emailed advice ahead of the gathering. Businesses have pleaded with people to still come into the city.

The hīkoi is in opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill, which had its first reading in Parliament last Thursday, resulting in chaos in the House.

A massive haka started by Te Pāti Māori MPs and joined by those in the public galleries forced the Speaker to suspend Parliament and interrupted the passing of the bill.

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke was ultimately suspended from the House for instigating the haka. Labour MP Willie Jackson was also kicked out for a speech in which he called Act leader David Seymour a “liar”.

What played out has been condemned by some for bringing Parliament into disrepute.

New Zealand First’s Shane Jones has called the behaviour of Maipi-Clarke and her colleagues “threatening and ugly” and said it turned Parliament into a circus. He inferred they should be thrown in jail for their actions.

Former Speaker Sir Lockwood Smith said Thursday’s row was “as bad as I’ve ever seen the House”.

“The whole standard of the place has been lowered in recent years. Once you start letting it slip, another inch happens, another centimetre.”

But it’s also been received with the highest of praise from young people around New Zealand and the world – including superstar Lorde, who said it was carried out with the “utmost grace”.

Other comments left on Maipi-Clarke’s social media pages in the days since include: “You sparked indigenous people all over the world.”

Another said: “It’s a moment and an action that speaks louder than any other – and it will go down in history, for sure. We’re here for it.”

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley has bleakly warned the Act Party is “inviting civil war” with its attempt to define the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in law.

Tomorrow is D-Day as the hīkoi finally reaches its Parliamentary destination. There’s no knowing how many people will turn up. There’s no knowing what will unfold.

But the eyes of the world will be watching, emotions will be running high, and history will be written.

