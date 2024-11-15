“Commuters and people who work or move through the city are advised to plan ahead for traffic and public transport delays.
“Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament Grounds until the conclusion of the demonstration.”
Greater Wellington Regional Council is boosting capacity on trains and buses.
Council chairman Daran Ponter said buses will divert around the hīkoi to temporary stops in Wellington city centre and passengers should expect delays.
“Plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, and be prepared with a plan B in case delays make it difficult to leave the city in time for school pick-ups and evening plans.”
Ponter encouraged hīkoi participants not to bring their cars into the city. He expected railway stations at Porirua, Petone and Waikanae to be busier than usual as they would be the main boarding points for the hīkoi.
“We’re grateful to KiwiRail for pausing rail maintenance work so the Hutt Valley Line can remain open during the day on November 19. Extra carriages will be added to all rail services between 9am and 3pm.”
A Public Service Commission spokesman said advice was provided to chief executives that agencies should do their own workplace risk assessments and ensure staff were aware of the hīkoi.
Staff who wish to raise concerns, such as potential public transport disruptions, should talk to their manager.
A PDF document was also sent to agencies with key points relating to political neutrality, saying: “Keep your politics out of your job, and your job out of your politics”.
The document said public servants must be politically neutral at work to serve the Government of the day but this did not prevent them from attending protests.
However, this should be done outside work hours or on annual leave and public servants should consider the seniority of their role and its proximity to ministers.
A haka by Te Pāti Māori MPs interrupted its first reading yesterday, causing Parliament to be briefly suspended.
While National opposed the policy during the election campaign, the party agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.