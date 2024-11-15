Drummond said people’s votes will be reflected with either a green or a red flag on top of their burgers.

“It will probably be the most delicious political poll ever done,” he said.

“Politics doesn’t have to leave a bad taste in your mouth.”

The burger has a beef brisket patty, lettuce, red onion, beetroot, pineapple and a fried egg with kawakawa sauce. It’s served in a soft fry-bread bun with crispy hāngi-style potatoes.

Ernesto’s Cocina Cubana in Wellington is offering a special Kiwi burger for punters to make an informal vote on the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Supplied

Drummond was inspired to create the burger after some of his customers told him they were considering avoiding the city when the hīkoi arrived.

“We’re devising the Kiwi burger to encourage locals to come into the city and enjoy some fine Wellington hospitality, at a time when the sector is struggling,” he said.

The burger will be available for two weeks and the results of the informal poll will be announced at the end of the month.

It comes after another of Drummond’s burgers was booted out of a culinary competition in the capital following a complaint from the Colombian Embassy about its name, which took inspiration from infamous cocaine trafficker Pablo Escobar.

Asked if he was worried about any pushback with the Kiwi burger, Drummond said: “I don’t think this is a burger that will rub people up the wrong way.

“We think people that are coming into the city will respect what we’re doing and just appreciate having the opportunity to try a good burger.”

Ernesto’s Pablo Escoburger was removed from Wellington on a Plate after members of the Colombian community found it offensive. Photo / Supplied

Disruption expected when hīkoi arrives

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said disruption is expected on main roads and motorways when the hīkoi arrives in the city on Tuesday.

Thousands of people are expected to convene at Waitangi Park in the morning and head to Parliament via Courtenay Place, Manners St, Willis St and Lambton Quay.

Organisers plan to return to Waitangi Park in the afternoon to conclude.

MacLean said council staff and police were working with local residents and businesses to minimise disruption and some cordons will be in place.

“Commuters and people who work or move through the city are advised to plan ahead for traffic and public transport delays.

“Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place to restrict unauthorised vehicle movement and parking around Parliament Grounds until the conclusion of the demonstration.”

Hīkoi participants marched in Hamilton on day four of their journey to Wellington to protest various issues impacting Māori, including the Act Party’s Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Mike Scott

Greater Wellington Regional Council is boosting capacity on trains and buses.

Council chairman Daran Ponter said buses will divert around the hīkoi to temporary stops in Wellington city centre and passengers should expect delays.

“Plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, and be prepared with a plan B in case delays make it difficult to leave the city in time for school pick-ups and evening plans.”

Ponter encouraged hīkoi participants not to bring their cars into the city. He expected railway stations at Porirua, Petone and Waikanae to be busier than usual as they would be the main boarding points for the hīkoi.

“We’re grateful to KiwiRail for pausing rail maintenance work so the Hutt Valley Line can remain open during the day on November 19. Extra carriages will be added to all rail services between 9am and 3pm.”

A Public Service Commission spokesman said advice was provided to chief executives that agencies should do their own workplace risk assessments and ensure staff were aware of the hīkoi.

Staff who wish to raise concerns, such as potential public transport disruptions, should talk to their manager.

A PDF document was also sent to agencies with key points relating to political neutrality, saying: “Keep your politics out of your job, and your job out of your politics”.

The document said public servants must be politically neutral at work to serve the Government of the day but this did not prevent them from attending protests.

However, this should be done outside work hours or on annual leave and public servants should consider the seniority of their role and its proximity to ministers.

The Treaty Principles Bill, advocated for by the Act Party, seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty and has already caused drama in Parliament.

A haka by Te Pāti Māori MPs interrupted its first reading yesterday, causing Parliament to be briefly suspended.

While National opposed the policy during the election campaign, the party agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.

The Waitangi Tribunal last week said the Treaty Principles Bill would be “the worst, most comprehensive breach of the Treaty/Te Tiriti in modern times”.

