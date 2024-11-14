It comes as Parliament was briefly suspended on Thursday after a haka by Te Pāti Māori MPs interrupted the first reading of the contentious Treaty Principles Bill.

It also resulted in Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee naming Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke as the instigator as the House voted to suspend her.

The official vote for the Treaty Principles Bill took place and has passed its first reading as expected with support from National, NZ First and Act.

Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori did not support it.

National had already committed to not support the Bill at the second reading.

Purpose of hīkoi to ‘activate the nation’

Te Pāti Māori vice-president Fallyn Flavell, a hīkoi organiser, told the Rotorua Daily Post that it was hard to say exactly how many people would arrive in Rotorua on Thursday as “numbers had fluctuated from place to place”.

The number expected to join the hīkoi march through Rotorua would depend on personal circumstances, weather and other factors.

Flavell said the purpose of the 2024 hīkoi was to “activate the nation” against the bill and show the kotahitanga (unity) of, firstly, Māori and, secondly, of the country as people stood together against the proposed changes.

“The Treaty Principles Bill serves no purpose in a country that’s leading the way for indigenous rights across the world.”

Visiting hīkoi participants would stay at marae across Rotorua.

Te Pāti Māori member Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said she was sure Rotorua would give the hīkoi a “warm and supportive” welcome to the city.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she had not yet been contacted by the hīkoi organisers as they focused on the proposed policy change, which she viewed as “disappointing and unnecessarily divisive”.

She expected many Rotorua locals would join the movement to show their support for “the founding document of our country, as well as the principles of partnership within it”.

“In Rotorua, we will be continuing our strong and beneficial relationship with our local iwi and hapū as we respect our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the valuable contribution of Māori to our past, present, and future.”

Seymour previously said in a press release the bill would not change the Treaty itself, only how it was interpreted in law.

“The purpose of the Treaty Principles Bill is for Parliament to define the principles of the Treaty, provide certainty and clarity, and promote a national conversation about their place in our constitutional arrangements.”