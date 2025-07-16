Advertisement
Rotorua developer Tony Bradley takes over stalled Victoria St project with Kāinga Ora

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Work is back under way on a Kainga Ora development for 36 apartments on Victoria St. Main photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua property developer Tony Bradley has partnered with Kāinga Ora to take over a 36-apartment CBD development from a failed Auckland company.

Work has started at the Victoria St site after the project stalled for several months when Realm Victoria – a company run by controversial Auckland-based directors – went

