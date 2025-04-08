Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Kāinga Ora development halted amid payment, court issues

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

The troubled Victoria St housing project site, with artist impression (inset). Photo / Kelly Makiha

The troubled Victoria St housing project site, with artist impression (inset). Photo / Kelly Makiha

  • Work on a housing development on Victoria St in Rotorua has stalled due to alleged payment disputes and court action.
  • Developer Realm Victoria Ltd faces legal action from Venture Developments.
  • Kāinga Ora claims no formal payment dispute has been raised by Realm Victoria, despite its assertions.

Work on a multimillion-dollar Kāinga Ora housing development in central Rotorua has stalled amid alleged payment disputes and court action.

Auckland-based developer Realm Victoria Ltd is contracted to build 36 new apartments on Victoria St, near Rotorua Central, but nothing has happened at the site for months.

The site was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post