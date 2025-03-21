Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Haven Living Management’s liquidation leaves landlords in fear of losing $70,000 in rent

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

US-based Kiwi Trevor Wharton is among a host of landlords who are worried they may not see missing rent money now property manager, Haven Living Management, has been put into liquidation.

US-based Kiwi Trevor Wharton is among a host of landlords who are worried they may not see missing rent money now property manager, Haven Living Management, has been put into liquidation.

  • Landlords fear losing $70,000 in unpaid rent after Auckland property managers Haven Living Management was placed into liquidation.
  • The company is alleged to owe more than $850,000, with landlords uncertain of their ranking among creditors.
  • Director Alex Hitchcock promised repayments, but landlords claim they remain unpaid.

Multiple landlords fear they may never recover more than $70,000 in allegedly unpaid rent money after an Auckland property management company was put into liquidation.

Haven Living Management promised to repay landlords owed money after the Herald wrote about their plight last month.

But the company was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand