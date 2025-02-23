Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Landlords accuse Auckland property manager of keeping $50,000 of their rental income

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

US-based Kiwi landlord Trevor Wharton says he is owed about $14,000 in rental income by his former property manager, Haven Living Management.

US-based Kiwi landlord Trevor Wharton says he is owed about $14,000 in rental income by his former property manager, Haven Living Management.

  • Auckland property manager Haven Living Management has allegedly kept more than $50,000 in client rent.
  • Trevor Wharton claims to be owed $13,997 in rent he should have received between June and December.
  • Haven Living says it intends to repay landlords, blaming “administration issues” after legal action from the IRD over taxes.

An Auckland property manager is alleged to owe more than $50,000 in unpaid rent to multiple landlords, with one saying he hasn’t told his wife about the missing money for fear she’ll “rip” the company’s office apart.

Trevor Wharton is among seven

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand