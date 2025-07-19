'Fly My Pepeha' is premiering on Sunday and has film locations across the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

Fly My Pepeha: New children’s series filmed in Bay of Plenty premieres this weekend

A new children’s series is giving tamariki the chance to take the pilot’s seat, using drone technology to share stories about their identity and whakapapa from above.

‘Fly My Pepeha’ brings together te reo Māori, drone technology, and tamariki-led storytelling in a 10-part, 10-minute digital series.

Produced by Rotorua-based Natives On Screen, it featured different tamariki in each episode, sharing stories of their whānau, iwi, marae, maunga, awa, and rohe.

It was spoken entirely in te reo Māori, with English subtitles. It was also being translated into Mandarin and Spanish.

Natives On Screen producer Lilly Jordan said: “We’re pushing the boundaries of what kids’ content can look like, not just in Aotearoa but worldwide.