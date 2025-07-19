Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fly My Pepeha: New children’s series filmed in Bay of Plenty premieres this weekend

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

'Fly My Pepeha' is premiering on Sunday and has film locations across the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

'Fly My Pepeha' is premiering on Sunday and has film locations across the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

A new children’s series is giving tamariki the chance to take the pilot’s seat, using drone technology to share stories about their identity and whakapapa from above.

‘Fly My Pepeha’ brings together te reo Māori, drone technology, and tamariki-led storytelling in a 10-part, 10-minute digital series.

Produced by Rotorua-based

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save