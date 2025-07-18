He said significant progress already made included the establishment of wetlands as part of an arrangement when Rotorua Airport was extended.
The reserve committee’s vice-chair, Ralph Mosen, called the decision to pause the project “a waste of funds”.
He claimed some of the work would need to be redone when the project eventually resumed.
The council confirmed a significant amount of work in the reserve was already complete, but said concept designs for further development would not be wasted if the project was reconsidered in the future.
Mosen said the board remained committed to the upgrade but expected the process would now be delayed for “quite some” time.
