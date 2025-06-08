There have been weeks of rehearsals, three to four times a week, made tougher given she travels to each one from Rotorua while juggling school.

She will take the stage playing the title role in Annie at the Bruce Mason Centre from June 19 to 22.

Gracie is one of three actors chosen to play Annie and she has the honour of performing the role on opening and closing nights as well as the popular Saturday night in between. Her imagery is also featured on the show’s advertising.

Gracie auditioned this year when Encore Theatre Collective announced it had chosen to put on Annie – one of her mother Jess Bradley’s favourite musicals.

Bradley said they didn’t hold out much hope when they arrived at auditions and realised there were thousands of others vying for roles.

But Gracie was thrilled when she was named one of 100 people who had made the cut to be sent to an audition workshop where the roles were cast.

Gracie remembers clearly the day she got the good news.

“We were at my sister’s hockey and we had been waiting for the email. I went to go have a running race with my cousin and my mum picked me up and screamed and said, ‘You got Annie’.”

Logistically, it’s been tough for Gracie’s parents to manage their time around the trips to Auckland and work commitments as well as looking after their other two children, Lucie, 13, and Benji, 7.

And for Gracie, a highlight has been the BP service station stops for treats in Tīrau on the way.

Jess Bradley said she had been proud of Gracie’s efforts throughout the rehearsals and for remaining committed to not only the show but her schooling.

She said Gracie never complained and left school promptly on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the trip to Auckland for rehearsals. They don’t get home until midnight and she always wakes in a good mood for school the next day.

Now the show is drawing closer, there are rehearsals on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

The only time off school will be the next two weeks as the rehearsals become daily.

When Gracie isn’t travelling to rehearsals, she’s learning her lines with her mum and practising her songs, of which she has three solos. Her favourite is Maybe.

On the shows where she’s not playing Annie, she’s in the cast and has another set of lines and songs to learn as well.

Gracie got the theatre bug two years ago when, completely green to professional theatre, she auditioned for Encore’s The Sound Of Music and landed the role of one of the Von Trapp children.

She missed out on last year’s show when Matilda was cast and knew she wanted to work hard to be selected again.

“I like being with Encore because they are very nice and they help you a lot. I have made new friends there and I really like the cast members.”

Tony Bradley said his daughter got her musical and acting talents from her mother.

They both said that Gracie was singing and dancing as soon as she could talk.

“When we see her coming out from practice, she’s just buzzing. It’s an effort to get her there but you know it’s worth it,” Tony Bradley said.

Annie director and choreographer Hamish Mouat from Encore Theatre Collective said he was “blown away” by Gracie, especially with her commitment to travelling so far for rehearsals.

He said her face lit up on stage.

“She’s also intelligent and knows what she’s doing, has solid vocals and has got a smile the audience is going to fall in love with. She brings energy and exuberance to the role.”

He said Annie was an optimistic character and Gracie nailed the positivity of the role.

He said he loved theatre for young people because it taught them resilience and how to work as a team, whether they were in the lead role or part of the cast.

He believed Gracie had the goods to go all the way.

“If she keeps working hard and training and keeps being the humble and kind person she is.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.