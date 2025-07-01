Bradley said some of his earlier residential projects cost more than projected, as there were sudden added resource consent stipulations such as double lining walls and windows for predicted sound issues from the arterial.
Also, in earlier years he had potential tenants pull out of his major Redwood Centre development, on the corner of Te Ngae and Tarawera Rds, for fear Te Ngae Rd would become a “ghost road” with traffic being bypassed on the arterial.
“It’s a bit funny in some ways. That motorway cost me so much money. The amount of stuff I have had to do for it, it’s quite ironic I’ve now got some of that land.”
Bradley’s development company, TPB Properties, was putting the finishing touches on a 1.5ha site that would be the new home for Combined Traffic Services.
The purpose-built building will see the business move from Eastgate to the new site at the end of July.
Bradley said many of his subcontractors were leasing other sections of the land for yard space.
He would spend the next year planning what to do with about 2ha earmarked for residential development.
He said he had a couple of options for the residential section of the land but confirmed it would not include a Kāinga Ora development.
The agency has recently had a significant review of its projects and Bradley did not anticipate it would add new ones.
Combined Traffic Services part-owner Dean Lawson said his staff of about 80 would be moving into the new premises in August.