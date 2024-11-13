The Treaty Principles Bill was advocated for by the Act Party. It seeks to clarify the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. The bill has little support in Parliament and has not had backing from enough parties to ensure it will pass into law.

Act’s leader David Seymour said: “Once the bill has had its first reading, every New Zealander will have the opportunity to provide their views on the bill at the select committee stage.

“The bill will not alter or amend the Treaty itself. It will be used to assist with the interpretation of legislation where Treaty principles would normally be considered relevant, in addition to legislation that refers to Treaty principles directly.”

Act’s coalition partner National opposed the policy during the election campaign.

Demonstrators disrupt rush-hour traffic as they cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge for the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti. Photo / Carson Bluck

National agreed during coalition negotiations to support the legislation to a select committee.

However, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said National will not back the bill past its first reading.

Protest enters fourth day, plans for participants to stay in Rotorua tonight

The eight-day protest started at Cape Rēinga early Monday morning before stopping for a night in Whangārei and then continuing through Auckland and on to Huntly yesterday.

Convoys were slated to leave Waahi Paa in Huntly at 8am today. The itinerary for the event said people would meet at Kirikiriroa Marae in Hamilton by 9am and reach Apumoana Marae in Rotorua by 6pm.

Police said they have not had any reports of significant issues throughout the protest so far.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan said: “[Yesterday] morning we saw one of the largest concentrations ever of people crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge in such a short time.”

She said police and other agencies managed the crowds and ensured it remained safe as they took over lanes on the bridge during rush hour.

A spokesman for the organisers, Toitū te Tiriti, justified to the Herald the level of disruption.

Police say 5000 people marched across the Auckland Harbour Bridge yesterday as part of the protest. Photo / Carson Bluck

“One morning of disruption for some will be a morning of liberation for others and cannot possibly compare to 180 years of injustice,” he said.

“Fighting for indigenous rights to be upheld will always be disruptive to those satisfied with the status quo. Is it justified? When everything that makes you who you are is being stripped away from you, your kids, and the mokopuna [grandchildren] you haven’t met yet, you are left with no choice but to take to your feet.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.