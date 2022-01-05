Wellington 14yo missing, police concerned for his wellbeing

Sky, aged 14, was last seen at his Southgate home at 4pm. Photo / NZ Police

Sky, aged 14, was last seen at his Southgate home at 4pm. Photo / NZ Police

Police are concerned about the wellbeing of a teenager who has gone missing from his Wellington home.

Sky, aged 14, was last seen at his home in Southgate at around 4pm today.

He was said to be wearing a white printed T-shirt, multicoloured shorts and black shoes, police said.

"Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing."

Police are seeking any public sightings of Sky.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is urged to call police on 111 quoting file number P049207425.