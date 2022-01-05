NZ's horror summer continues: A child dies after incident at Mangamate Waterfall beauty spot

Emergency services were called to the Mangamate Waterfall, on the Whirinaki River – inland from Minginui in Te Urewera, just before 2.45pm. Photo / File

A child has died following an incident at a North Island waterfall this afternoon - the third water-related death confirmed today.

Emergency services were called to the Mangamate Waterfall, on the Whirinaki River – inland from Minginui in Te Urewera, just before 2.45pm.

Emergency crews and a helicopter attended. Attempts were made to resuscitate the child, however, sadly, they died at the scene, police said.

"Police extends its condolences to whānau and loved ones.

"Police are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner."

A spokeswoman for St John said they were alerted at 2.37pm and sent one first response unit, a helicopter, three ambulances and a manager.

As well as that incident, one person in a serious condition was taken to Gisborne Hospital after a water incident on the beach at Centennial Marine Drive in Awapuni. Emergency services were called at 3.30pm

Meanwhile, a body was found today in the search for a missing swimmer last seen entering the Waikato River.

The man was last seen just after 6pm on Monday, jumping into the water from or near the jetty at Hamilton Gardens.

Initial reports to police indicated that a group of four people had gone into the river but only three had come back to shore.

It sparked a massive search-and-rescue effort downriver towards Claudelands Bridge over the last few days, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, boat, jet ski, and police national dive squad.

Earlier today a man, 58, died in Wellington Hospital following a water-related incident at a Masterton school on Monday.

It has been the worst summer so far for drownings in New Zealand since 2015, according to Water Safety New Zealand.

There have been 28 drownings across the country since the beginning of December, with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.

That's equal to the number of which drownings were recorded across the whole three-month period last summer.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the uptick in fatalities was "unprecedented".

"We have to start making some of these calls ... this is the worst we've had the last six years," he said.