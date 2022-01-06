Tairua bar tragedy: Man dies after boat flips near Pauanui, two children in hospital

Watch: Onboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter as they along with Coastguard, lifeguards, paramedics and police respond to a boat that had flipped trying to cross Tairua-Pauanui bar. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / Supplied

Watch: Onboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter as they along with Coastguard, lifeguards, paramedics and police respond to a boat that had flipped trying to cross Tairua-Pauanui bar. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / Supplied

A man has died after a boat flipped at Tairua bar in the Coromandel yesterday, leaving five people injured.

Two children, a woman and a man were flown to hospital yesterday afternoon, after the second incident at the bar near Pauanui this week.

Police have confirmed this afternoon that a man has since died.

"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Two children remain in Starship hospital in a critical but stable condition."

An investigation into the circumstances that led to the boat overturning is ongoing.

"This includes making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner," police said.

- More to come