Watches/warnings: There is a heavy rain watch in place for northern Taranaki from 3pm Saturday to 6am Sunday. There might be thunderstorms too. A strong wind watch might result in northwest winds approaching severe gale for Taihape, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne / Tai Rāwhiti from 3pm on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday. A heavy rain watch for the ranges applies to both eastern Bay of Plenty and the far northwest ranges of Gisborne/Tairāwhiti from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday. An orange heavy rain warning is in force for the Tararua Range with 100mm to 150mm forecast from 9pm on Saturday to the same time on Sunday. There is a heavy rain watch for Tasman west of Motueka from 6pm on Saturday to noon on Sunday. A heavy snow watch has been issued for inland parts of Canterbury north of Waipara and Marlborough south of SH63. The warning is for areas above 400 metres from 3pm-10pm on Sunday.
After a brief reprieve early Sunday morning, another pulse of rain is expected to sweep across the North Island, with rain extending to parts of the
South Island as well.
From Sunday afternoon and into Monday, colder, showery southwesterlies bring the possibility of snowfall to inland areas of the South Island.
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said: “This is an early heads up to farmers with young stock, as well as road users who might be travelling along some of those elevated roads and mountain passes.
“Into next week, however, there is a chance the snow could go down to lower levels for places like Southland and Otago.”
While the South Island will experience cold temperatures by the end of the weekend, the east of the North Island will see a period of warmer-than-average temperatures ranging from 17C to 21C.
- RNZ Save Share this article Copy Link Email Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn Reddit