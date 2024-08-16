There are a bunch of MetService watches for rain, wind and even heavy snow for some parts of the country this weekend. Photo / Ben Fraser

By RNZ

MetService has issued several watches and one orange heavy rain warning for extensive parts of the country this weekend.

It is predicting a a weekend of wet and windy weather for many.

Saturday is expected to get wetter as the day goes on for the North Island as a weather system connected to a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea approaches.

Showers are expected to turn into more steady rain from Saturday afternoon in Auckland, meaning rugby fans will need parkas and brollies as they head to Eden Park for the second test between the All Blacks and the Pumas.