Weekend weather: Dry conditions forecast for returning holiday makers

MetService National weather: October 12th-14th

Motorists returning from school holidays can expect "stereotypical" weather across the country as they head back to big cities, a MetService meteorologist says.

Weather forecasters were not looking at any high-impact events around the country in the coming days, MetService's Tui McInnes told the Herald.

"Basically for today and tomorrow, North Island is looking cloudy with a chance of odd showers with wind from central region pushing up towards Auckland and Northland bringing heavy rain," McInnes said.

However, "as we head into Friday and then Saturday the weather goes back to normal".

In the South Island, the sky was cloudy but in land was clear, McInnes said.

"There could be some showers on the Canterbury Foothills."

Most of the South looked relatively fine on Saturday, he said, with the exception of the West Coast down to Fiordland which could have showers as the wind front heads there.

"Sunday makes weather in the South a bit cloudy with a chance of the odd shower."

Aucklanders can expect to have rainfall overnight and then some tomorrow morning, McInnes said.

"Motorists heading back to bigger cities have nothing to worry about, there is nothing significant ahead."

The weather forecast for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel is looking mostly cloudy with isolated showers, but widespread for a time this afternoon and evening and a chance of being heavy with thunderstorms in Northland.

For Waikato to Manawatu, including Bay of Plenty, the central high country, also Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, there is occasional rain or showers, possibly heavy with thunderstorms in the west from afternoon.

Horowhenua to Wellington, including Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds can expect rain, clearing this afternoon or evening but remaining mostly cloudy.

The remainder of Marlborough, Nelson, Canterbury and North Otago is mostly cloudy, with isolated light showers, clearing Nelson this afternoon.

Remainder of Otago and Southland have areas of cloud, with isolated showers clearing this afternoon.

Buller, Westland and Fiordland have areas of morning cloud, otherwise fine.

Chatham Islands is cloudy with a few light showers and weather is expected to get a little warmer for them.