Weather: Wild weather batters New Zealand, flood-hit areas in the firing line again

Bursts of thunder and flashes of lightning are keeping the skies over parts of the North Island busy this afternoon - as thunderstorms rattling parts of the South Island track north.

The line of showers soaking Auckland, particularly northern parts of the city, were accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Current views above Auckland! 🌧️



There have been several lightning strikes around the eastern part of the region ⚡ pic.twitter.com/Ry1owm0MRW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 26, 2021

MetService has issued a "severe thunderstorm watch" for western parts of the North Island until 8pm tonight - with Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Taihape and Wanganui in the storm's path.

The thunderstorms were set to bring hail, localised heavy rain and strong winds that could reach up to 110km/h.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch ⛈ has been issued for western parts of the central North Island.



Strong wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are possible, which can make driving hazardous and have the potential to cause structural damage.



Details at https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw ^Dan pic.twitter.com/ygPvEIaaUI — MetService (@MetService) July 26, 2021

Wind gusts could turn severe, MetService warned, producing damaging winds gusts and possibly impacting trees, powerlines and making driving hazardous.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, until 4pm, with surface flooding, slips and rapidly rising streams and rivers possible.

Severe winds are forecast in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay between Wairoa and Muriwai, and including Mahia Peninsula, with gusts reaching 120km/h in exposed places.

⚡ Flashes and Booms ⚡



A line thunderstorms has moved onto Buller, while another is headed for the west coast of the North Island this afternoon.



You can track these lines on the radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^Dan pic.twitter.com/Iy81cwTi9D — MetService (@MetService) July 26, 2021

South Island

The South Island has been battered by heavy rain and strong winds as forecasters warn areas that were already waterlogged were in the firing line again.

The wild weather has closed a number of roads in the Tasman district - including Tākaka Hill, which was now closed due to a slip.

The clean-up was expected to take around three hours.

SH60 TĀKAKA HILL, TASMAN - SLIP - 4PM

Due to a slip within the worksite on Tākaka Hill, the state highway is CLOSED. Contractors on site are working to clear the slip. Please DELAY your journey as there is no detour available. ^AL pic.twitter.com/d0LQWHZIMZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Top of the South (@WakaKotahiTotS) July 26, 2021

A council spokesperson said wastewater and stormwater systems were also under pressure so residents should treat all water with caution and not collect shellfish at this time.

Please be kind out there Tasman! We've had reports of our traffic controllers being abused for not letting vehicles through closed roads. There's trees down, rockfall, slips and flooding across our region, which means some roads have been closed to protect you and your community. pic.twitter.com/5igjlplqKO — Tasman District Council (@tasmandc) July 26, 2021

Road closures and disruptions:

• Kaiteriteri-Sandy Bay Rd is down to one lane several locations.

• Paton Rd is closed.

• Motueka Valley Highway near McCleans is closed between Woodstock and Stanley Brook.

• Higgins/Barton Lane intersection is closed.

• Riwaka-Sandy Bay Rd is down to one lane in several locations.

• Brooklyn Valley Rd is down to one lane in several locations.

• Mot Valley Hwy/Greenhill Rd is down to one lane.

• Tasman View Rd is closed.

• Gowan Bridge is closed.

• SH6 Rocks Rd is closed.

• Rocks Rd (SH6) near Nelson is closed after flooding caused by heavy waves - it is the coastal road between Tahunanui and the port.

An NZTA spokesperson said the road is closed between Bisley Ave and Russell St. Motorists should detour via Whakatu Rd and Waimea Rd.

Rocks Rd (SH6) near Nelson is closed after flooding caused by heavy waves. Photo / Supplied

"Please note the detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles."

State Highway 6 between Kohatu to Glenhope was closed due to fallen trees caused by high winds but reopened at about 9.30am.

Contractors have since cleared away debris and ensured the road is safe for motorists.

A Waka Kotahi spokesman says the road will be managed with stop/go controls while it is down to one lane.

While the rain in the south won't be as heavy as last weekend's deluge, forecasters are warning food-hit areas are in the firing line again.

MetService has heavy rain warnings in place for parts of Nelson and Westland, where up to 150mm of rain could accumulate about the ranges.

Streams and rivers could rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are possible, the warnings say.

A strong wind warning is also in place for parts of Nelson west of Motueka, Buller and Banks Peninsula.

The warning - which could potentially see northeast gales become severe in exposed places - will remain in place until this evening.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said gusts reaching 90km/h have already been recorded in Nelson.

He said the strong wind will continue - especially until about 10am.

The NZTA is warning those northwest of Nelson and through Marlborough to take extra care this morning as they set off for work.

"Drive to the conditions and be aware that there could be slips, surface flooding, or debris on the road which will be hard to see overnight.

"Our crews will be out and about monitoring the roads but we need everyone to take extra care," a spokesperson said.

🌧 Heavy rain moving onto the country 🌧



The front bringing severe weather has well and truly arrived. Track the heavy rain on the radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01, and the latest severe weather info at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^Dan pic.twitter.com/Y8svxCu0hL — MetService (@MetService) July 25, 2021

Heavy rain is due for inland Marlborough, the Tasman district and parts of Buller, where the ground's already saturated.

The Marlborough Emergency Operations Centre say it is keeping an eye on the weather system

"Our emergency response teams will continue to monitor already compromised areas and we will continue to liaise with MetService and Niwa for the latest weather information," incident controller Dean Heiford said.

Torrential rain in the region last week saw the Buller River topping its banks and flooding Westport. The "one-in-100-year" flood event left many people homeless, and more than 100 homes unliveable.

Niwa is forecasting "extremely high river flows" in response to the forecast heavy rain over the top of the South Island and is warning people to never drive through floodwaters.

The incoming poor weather is due to an active front that would hit Fiordland and the West Coast before moving up over the top of the South Island overnight, Corrigan said.

Strong wind watches are also in place for much of the North Island, Banks Peninsula and the Canterbury high country on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said most of the country would be affected to some extent.