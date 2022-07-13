MetService National weather: July 13th - 15th.

Brace for another wild weather day, with the top half of the country in for another bout of fierce winds and intense rain that threaten more floods and slips.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula are line for gales while heavy rain is set to fall from Northland to Gisborne.

Another area of low pressure brings more rain to already very wet parts in the north of the North Island.



Southerly winds keep a steady feed of showers into Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.



MetService is warning Northland residents, where a red alert has been issued, they can expect 15 hours of rain from lunchtime today.

Streams and rivers could rise rapidly and flooding and slips are possible.

A van became stranded in rising floodwaters in an Auckland suburban street. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Rain watches cover Auckland and eastern regions to Gisborne, starting this afternoon.

The incoming deluge is the latest storm to hit in an unusually unsettled fortnight, bringing even more rain to already very wet regions at the top of the North Island.

The forecaster warns there will be intense downpours and the watch may be upgraded to warning level.

More rain incoming 🌧️



Another low will drop down into the northern & eastern North Island later Thursday into Friday, dropping more rain onto sodden grounds & swollen rivers.



A strong wind watch has been issued for Northland to Coromandel Peninsula, with gales buffeting northern regions throughout the coming night.

It comes soon after Tuesday's storm that swept across the country bringing destructive wild winds, flooding and snow to the South Island.

Children enjoy the winter wonderland as the Mackenzie region saw some of its biggest snowfall in years. Photo / Supplied

Inland regions of the South Island became snowbound in this week's storm. Photo / Supplied

Weatherwatch.co.nz says over the past few days the Mackenzie region has seen some of the largest snowfall for years.

It's estimated that more than half a metre of snow has fallen around Mt Cook village and Tekapo, and 20cm for Twizel.