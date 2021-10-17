Weather: Thunderstorm and heavy rain strikes in Auckland overnight

A thunderstorm hit the Auckland region in the early hours of this morning. Photo / File

Aucklanders have reported being woken up to loud thunder and heavy rain in the early hours of this morning, as an epic thunderstorm moved over the city.

The thunderstorm struck between 3am and 5am - bringing loud thunder and a band of wet weather that brought 20mm of rain in an hour in some parts.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee described the thunderstorm as "pretty decent" and said it mostly affected the Auckland CBD and eastern suburbs.

Bloody hell auckland wtf is this rain and thunder. That was bloody close as we heard a snap and pop. Never heard thunder light that before. — Codie 🍺 📷 📱 (@codie1991) October 17, 2021

Boom! Did all of Auckland just wake up together? #thunder — Maggie Wicks (@maggie_wix) October 17, 2021

Several weather stations reported rainfall accumulations of up to 20mm; including in the Auckland city centre, Mt Albert and Birkdale. Other stations saw rainfall accumulations of up to 15mm.

🌩 Rumbling thunder 🌩



Thunderstorms have started affecting the West Coast and Southern Alps. Rainfall rates with these may reach 15-25+mm/h for short periods.



The main front is currently over Nelson and Marlborough, affecting Taranaki soon.



Details https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/w0XA6eenfX — MetService (@MetService) October 17, 2021

Surface flooding is being reported on several Auckland roads and Fire and Emergency has responded to a weather-related call-out.

The weather event has since moved away from Auckland and is now causing heavy rain in and around the Bay of Plenty.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne Ranges, Westland and the headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes.

Heavy rain is forecast in Christchurch, Timaru and Dunedin today, and northwesterlies could be strong at times in Wellington.

People in those areas are warned that streams and rivers may rise rapidly as a result and surface flooding and slips are possible. Driving conditions may also become hazardous.