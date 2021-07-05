Weather: Temperatures in South Island up more than 10C, Ashburton warmest place to be

MetService Christchurch weather: July 6th.

Most of the south has woken to a much warmer morning with some places recording temperatures more than 10C higher than yesterday.

At 7am, Ashburton was sitting on 15.2C, Christchurch 14.6C, Dunedin 10.5C and Queenstown 8.6C, according to Metservice.

A stark contrast from the 1.6C recorded in Christchurch on Monday morning, 0.2C in Queenstown, 2C in Dunedin and 3.2C in Ashburton 3.2C.

Much of the North Island was colder than the south at 7am on Tuesday.

Napier was sitting on -1C, Hamilton on 3.7C, Rotorua on 4.2C and Wellington on 9.6C.

The warm weather is not expected to last with several warnings in place across the south.

After several days of dry and settled conditions, active weather is returning.



Note how the Southern Alps 🏔️ act as a barrier, reducing rainfall to the east. pic.twitter.com/gw1Rj4hPlg — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 5, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZTA is warning motorists to expect strong winds on SH7 between Hanmer and Springs Junction (Lewis Pass).

"Please take extra care, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle, or riding a motorcycle," a spokesperson said.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country and the Nelson ranges, west of Motueka.

SH7 HANMER TO SPRINGS JUNCTION (LEWIS PASS) - STRONG WINDS - 7AM

There is currently a strong wind warning in place for Lewis Pass. Please take extra care, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle, or riding a motorcycle. ^AL pic.twitter.com/cIumH2KWMJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) July 5, 2021

Severe gales are expected in exposed places, with gusts reaching 130 km/h until 11pm on Tuesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland, about and south of Otira, the Canterbury headwaters, about and south of Arthur's Pass, the Otago headwaters and Fiordland north of Breaksea Sound.

A severe weather watch for snow is in place from 2am to 8am Wednesday covering inland parts of northern Southland and the southern half of Otago.

Snow was forecast to lower to 100m overnight on Tuesday and could briefly become heavy. Snow amounts could approach warning criteria above 400m during this time, Metservice says.

A snow watch was also in place for Fiordland south of Dusky Sound between 9pm tomorrow and 6am Wednesday.