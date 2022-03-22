Long-awaited changes to our Covid response imminent, fishing tragedy turns to investigation and Ukraine desperate to help civilians in Mariupol in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Long-awaited changes to our Covid response imminent, fishing tragedy turns to investigation and Ukraine desperate to help civilians in Mariupol in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Evacuations are under way after what has been described as "biblical" weather in Gisborne District - the worst since Cyclone Bola in 1988 - causing severe flooding in Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru.

Two road workers remain trapped in a digger, roads are closed and hundreds are without power.

Rain is also falling in Bay of Plenty with large downpours causing some flooding overnight. A heavy rain warning remains in place for the region until 10pm.

A MetService spokesman said Rotorua had 54mm of rainfall as of 7am with 21mm recorded at Tauranga Airport. 4.2mm of rain was recorded so far at Whakatane Airport. There have been several reports of surface flooding in the Rotorua district.

Gisborne, East Coast

Several roads are closed, including State Highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay to Tokomaru, roads north and south of Tokomaru Bay, and Anaura Bay Rd.

Civil Defence advised of a slip on Waihau Bay Beach Rd, saying it is not safe to pass, and power lines are also down between Uawa and Turanga.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for Gisborne, with 70 to 100mm of rain expected to accumulate. Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says some areas may see 100–150mm.

SH35 GISBORNE TO OPOTIKI, GISBORNE - SLIP - 5:55AM

Due to a slip, the state highway remains CLOSED between Gisborne & Opotiki since 3:55am this morning. Please detour via SH2 & allow extra time for travel. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/VeoJLZp0YJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 22, 2022

Tolaga Bay Area School principal and Deputy Civil Defence officer Nori Parata said the school was closed and had become the Civil Defence hub.

"The sheer torrential rain, thunder and lightning spectacle last night is like nothing I've ever experienced, certainly since Bola," she said. "The Civil Defence team had to quickly get into action through the night and evacuate families to higher ground."

"We evacuated seven people throughout the night. Some were already trapped and couldn't get out but were safe."

Rescue efforts were underway to retrieve two contractors that had gotten trapped by water on both sides while trying to clear a slip.

"We have had to call in the rescue team from Gisborne and hopefully they will be able to get in, but the roads are in very poor condition, particularly between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay."

She said there was no damage to the township but catchment areas and outlying valleys had been seriously affected.

"The river itself about an hour ago was 12.8m and Cyclone Bola was 12.2, so that gives you an indication of how much rain has fallen here."

Wharf Road in Tolaga Bay earlier this morning. Photo / UAWA Live

Tolaga Bay Civil Defence manager Greg Shelton said two road workers had been stuck in a digger surrounded by flood waters for four hours and work was still underway to rescue them.

They were trapped about 12km off Tolaga Bay and a large truck that had gone to rescue them had been stopped about 4kms before reaching them due to the rising water levels.

Shelton told AM things were getting a "little bit tense". The water was reaching the bottom of the cab and he was hoping the rain would ease off so the water didn't rise any higher.

They were now trying to get IRBs to reach them, but they were still about 20 minutes away. People in the area are being told to keep off the roads and stay inside.

Shelton said he hadn't seen rain like this since Cyclone Bola in 1988. He wasn't aware of any other evacuations at this stage.

State highway 35 north of Tolaga Bay 7.52am. Photo / UAWA LIVE

He said earlier they've had about 230 millimetres of rain in five or six hours, and the Hikuai River is at 12.6 metres.

Gisborne Civil Defence manager Ben Green described the event as "biblical", saying the rain was a lot of heavier and coming sooner than planned.

Search and rescue crew had been getting families out of bed from 1am so they could be evacuated and the river level gauges had been "pinging off continuously" since early evening.

Lots going on today, especially in the northeast of the NI. Severe weather warnings are in force. https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd for thunderstorm details and https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X for severe weather warnings. pic.twitter.com/CsUDNoTQpV — MetService (@MetService) March 22, 2022

Significantly more rain was still to come over the next eight hours and the Hikuai River was already high.

"I don't think we've seen the full extent of what it is yet to make itself present across the region actually."

The Mangatuna area had already been partially evacuated. People would also wake up to find road access was severely impacted, he told RNZ.

Green said there were also concern about the structures that were damaged in the November storm particularly properties with landslides in Gisborne's boundaries.

Green said one vehicle had already had to be rescued by FENZ overnight after it was stuck in the river.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gisborne / Hawke's Bay Radar Area https://t.co/SAMdwGj58G pic.twitter.com/HaNIsVHdqS — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 22, 2022

A police spokeswoman said a person reported trapped in their car in the river at Tokomaru Bay at 1.35am was safely rescued from the vehicle at 2.30am.



The bridge at Tokomaru Bay also washed out last night and Waitangi St was closed.



The spokeswoman said another person was reportedly trapped in a car on Waiapu Rd, Tokomaru Bay, after a power pole came down on the vehicle.

Emergency services are trying to find him.

Meanwhile power outages have also been reported for more than 750 customers in the Tokomaru Bay area, Tolaga Bay, Tapuaeroa, Mata and Makarika.

Residents in the Mangatuna area have been ordered to evacuate because of the rising Hikuwai River, and local civil defence has been doing house calls to assist with the evacuations.

Some people in Anaura Bay and Tokomaru Bay have also had to be moved to safer areas.

People are being warned to stay off the roads, as conditions are not improving.

Anyone in immediate danger of flooding should move to higher ground, and anyone in an emergency should call 111.

Diluted sewage is being released into the Turanganui River to relieve pressure on the sewer network in the Kaiti catchment area.

The significant rainfall is expected to continue today.

Bay of Plenty

Rain continues to fall over the Bay of Plenty with large downpours causing some flooding overnight.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for the region through until 10pm.

A MetService spokesman said Rotorua had 54mm of rainfall as of 7am with 21mm recorded at Tauranga Airport. 4.2mm of rain was recorded so far at Whakatane Airport.

There have been several reports of surface flooding in the Rotorua district.

Rotorua resident Josh Te Kowhai said Tarewa Rd was like driving through a river this morning with no visibility when it was pouring.

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group spokesperson Lisa Glass told RNZ this morning two of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's seven rivers had reached their normal capacity.

While the rivers aren't flooding at the moment, there was always the chance of flooding in the towns and cities so she urged people to check the NZTA website for the conditions of the roads.

SH35 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne, is closed due to a slip.

While the rivers aren't flooding at the moment, there was always the chance of flooding in the towns and cities so she urged people to check the NZTA website for the conditions of the roads.

- Additional reporting RNZ