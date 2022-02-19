Rain is predicted for multiple spots across the country. Photo / File

A mixed bag of weather is predicted across the country today, with some spots potentially hitting the mid-20s, while several areas could see heavy showers in the afternoon.

Aucklanders are in for a mainly fine Sunday, with a high of 26C and a low of 19C. However increasing isolated showers, some possibly heavy, are also forecasted by MetService from the afternoon onward.

While warm weather is in store for Napier today, showers and possibly thundery downpours could strike in the afternoon.

Rain is on the cards for the capital this morning, with MetService predicting some heavy spells that should clear in the afternoon.

A fresh southerly change is also forecast for this morning.

Last weekend Wellington experienced its second-wettest day on record as Cyclone Dovi brought torrential downpours and gale-force winds to the capital.

Protesters on Parliament grounds battled to keep tents erect, and hay bales were brought in as the ground turned to mud after Speaker Trevor Mallard decided to turn on the sprinkler system as a deterrent, further soaking the ground.

Nelson is looking at similar weather, with rain easing to a few showers by dawn, then clearing in the afternoon.

Down south showers are forecast to clear in Christchurch before dawn, then things should become fine, with southwesterlies dying out in the morning.

Dunedin residents have a fine day to look forward to, with light winds, afternoon northeasterlies and a high of 19C.