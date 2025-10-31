Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton woman Anna Rikiau jailed for racially abusing neighbour, assaulting motorist

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Hamilton woman Anna Rikiau was jailed on multiple charges, including using obscene language, theft and assault, after a series of incidents. Photo / Belinda Feek

Hamilton woman Anna Rikiau was jailed on multiple charges, including using obscene language, theft and assault, after a series of incidents. Photo / Belinda Feek

A woman who attacked a motorist, ripping out a clump of hair, and then racially abused her neighbour has pleaded for another chance to avoid prison.

Anna Rikiau claimed her drug addiction got the better of her during a spree of offending between 2022 and 2024, but a judge was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save