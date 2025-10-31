Hamilton woman Anna Rikiau was jailed on multiple charges, including using obscene language, theft and assault, after a series of incidents. Photo / Belinda Feek
A woman who attacked a motorist, ripping out a clump of hair, and then racially abused her neighbour has pleaded for another chance to avoid prison.
Anna Rikiau claimed her drug addiction got the better of her during a spree of offending between 2022 and 2024, but a judge wasunable to get past the numerous times she had reoffended while on bail.
“What message am I sending her if ultimately I don’t jail her when her history is, she just wants to hit people?” Judge Noel Cocurullo asked Rikiau’s lawyer, Scott McKenna, in the Hamilton District Court.
The judge said Rikiau had not been imprisoned for many years, and he wondered how many more chances she should get.
Later offending by Rikiau led to her facing charges of speaking threateningly and using obscene language.
On August 27 last year, Rikiau had approached her neighbour to ask if the woman had called the police about an incident that had occurred at Rikiau’s home the previous day.
When the woman confirmed she had, Rikiau told her to stay out of her business and not to call the police.
The next day, Rikiau went back and accused the woman of looking at her house when she drove past, saying she did not appreciate it.
The woman said, “Okay,” and closed her curtains.
However, Rikiau then yelled that, if the woman wanted trouble, she would bring it, while calling her a slew of names, including a “Pakeha b****,” a “f****** cracker c***”, and said “f*** you, you white b****”.