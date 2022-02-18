Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: Guys, we need to talk — about you

6 minutes to read
Men aren't great talkers about things that matter and that's not good for their health - mental or physical. Photo / 123RF

Men aren't great talkers about things that matter and that's not good for their health - mental or physical. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

We spend plenty of time these days talking about the changing role of women in business and the community at large. We regularly champion the need for greater diversity in terms of gender, race

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.