Auckland streets come alive with costumes, candy and Halloween crowds

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Herald visits Marsden Avenue in Mount Eden to see who has the most ghastly and ghoulish looks.

Hundreds of children, parents, and even dogs filled Auckland’s streets in costumes ranging from ghouls and devils to broccoli.

Some of Auckland’s Halloween hotspots were expected to attract more than 600 trick-or-treaters, with homeowners preparing for the onslaught with up to 8kg of lollies.

Children on one busy

