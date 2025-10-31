Homes were decorated with spider webs, blood, dangling body parts and even smoke and sound effects.

Some owners said it took up to a week to complete the intricate designs.

One of the homes on Marsden Ave filled a car bonnet with a faux decomposing body that brave children had to pluck sweets from.

Halloween punters take on Marsden Avenue in Mount Eden. Photo / Anna Heath

A mother told the Herald she dressed as a broccoli, which she joked was the scariest possible thing for her children.

Over on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd, adults took part in the Halloween fun, with many of the bars and restaurants filled to the brim with spooky patrons.

Just off from the hospitality hotspot, a dog dress-up parade was hosted at Myers Park.

Dogs and owners in coordinated outfits strutted their stuff in front of a crowd of more than 100 people.

Dog lovers dress up their pets for a Halloween fashion parade and best-dressed awards hosted by Crushes and comedian Chris Parker at Karangahape Road. Photo / Anna Heath

Where are Auckland’s Halloween hotspots?

Freakout K Rd

WHAT: Billed as “a night of chaos, creativity, and pure Halloween magic”, Karangahape Rd’s Halloween celebrations will include DJs, live music, performers, lasers, a market, family-fun, tattoos and more. A trick or treat trail will be perfect for children, and there’s even a parade for dressed-up dogs. Drag Queens Kita Mean and Rita Menu will host a costume competition for over-16s.

WHERE: Karangahape Rd, central Auckland

WHEN: October 31, from 6pm to late

Spooky Halloween at the Sky Tower

WHAT: On now until November 2, the Sky Tower is playing host to a range of events, including monster makeover face painting, a ghost hunt on levels 51 and 60, and Lewis Road Creamery “spooktacular” milkshakes. Dress in costume and you’ll receive 10% off your ticket price.

WHERE: Sky Tower, central Auckland

WHEN: October 31-November 2

Children celebrate Halloween at Karangahape Road. Photo / Anna Heath

Halloween at Mt Eden Village

WHAT: Get your spook on with fortune telling, graveyard tunes, creepy crafts, zombie makeovers and spot prizes in the heart of Mt Eden Village.

WHERE: Essex Reserve, Mt Eden Village

WHEN: November 1, 12-2pm

Halloween Spooktacular: New Lynn

WHAT: Activities, food trucks, and Halloween magic galore, with a Trick or Treat Lane, a haunted house, face painting, and two movie screenings - The Nightmare Before Christmas from 5.30pm, and then Ghostbusters from 7.30pm. Fifteen percent of all food truck sales go towards Life Education Trust, and there’s even a bar for grown-ups.

WHERE: Suburbs Rugby Football Club, New Lynn

WHEN: November 1, 3pm-10pm

Little Ravers NZ: Trick or Beat Halloween Disco Party

WHAT: Let the kids burn off the sugar rush, dancing the afternoon away to a DJ, with glow sticks and games, disco lights, a costume contest and spot prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $10 per person, plus booking fee.

WHERE: Nixon Park Community Hall, 70 Sale St, Howick

WHEN: November 2, 3.30pm-5pm

Stonefields Spooktacular

WHAT: Several homes on Stonefields’ Marutuahu Rd, Morrin Rd, and Stonefields Ave have been transformed into spooky haunted houses for the weekend. There’s a spooky survival scavenger hunt along the haunted house trail, snacks, a photo opportunity at a pumpkin patch, and even spot prizes for the best costumes. Street parking is along Morrin Rd.

WHERE: 7 Marutuahu Rd, as well as the surrounding neighbourhood

WHEN: October 31- November 1, 4pm-7pm

Halloween at Butterfly Creek

WHAT: Butterfly Creek is a fun family day out year-round, but there’s extra excitement this weekend with Halloween-themed events and activities. Face painting is available, with an entertainer from 10am-2pm, and there’s an all-day giant pumpkin hunt where you can be in to win prize packs filled with lollies and other treats. Animal encounters are available from 10am. Tickets are $16 for children aged 15 and under and $32 for anyone older than 16.

WHERE: Butterfly Creek, Manukau

WHEN: November 1-2, 10am onwards

Trick or Treat in the Woods: Spookers

WHAT: Usually an adults’ only experience, Spookers is hosting a family friendly event for Halloween. Wander through the woods to collect treats, as “creepy creatures” lurk from the trees. There’s also the Moon Bloom Markets, selling everything from Gothic trinkets to handmade craft, or you could grab a bite to eat at the Spookers cafe instead. Tickets are $13 per child and adults are free if they’re not trick or treating.

WHERE: Spookers Haunted House, 833 Kingseat Rd, Karaka

WHEN: November 1, 2-4pm

Best places to trick or treat

These are some of the streets and neighbourhoods that Facebook community groups and Reddit users suggest are the best for trick or treating opportunities.

Halesowen Ave, Sandringham

Burnley Terrace, St Albans Ave, Marsden Ave, Mt Eden

Landscape Rd, Mt Eden

Herne Bay

Arney Rd, Remuera

Alexander Ave, Torbay

The Circle, Manly, Whangapāraoa

Cockle Bay

Norman Rd, Spencer Tce, Hart Rd, Jutland Rd, Francis St - Hauraki

