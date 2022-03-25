The bridge at Tokomaru Bay was washed out by flooding on Tuesday night. Photo / ATS Engineering & Network Solutions/

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says council staff are working around the clock to address the fallout of devastating flooding in Tairāwhiti this week, and the main focus now is on reopening roads.

Speaking from her home yesterday evening where she is self-isolating after testing positive to Covid-19, Stoltz said this week's flooding came as something of a surprise.

"We communicate with Niwa all the time so we would get information, but there wasn't a big red flag out for us, there wasn't.

"So our staff, maybe late afternoon or early evening two days ago [Tuesday] started realising it's going to be quite a localised intense event."

Torrential rain hit Tolaga Bay and further north on Tuesday night, flooding homes and washing out roads.

Flooding at Makarika School, Ruatoria, about 150km north of Gisborne. Photo / LDR

On Wednesday night, the western stretches of Tairāwhiti were worst hit.

The mayor said it could be two weeks before the bridge at Tokomaru Bay was operational, and opening state highways in and out of Gisborne could take up to a week.

"The biggest for all of us ... is that we need to get the state highways open. We need to make sure our producers can get their food and produce in and out. We need to make sure people know access to the hospital and other services is open," she said.

"It's been flat out. We haven't had time to breathe because it's all go. There are communities that are totally cut off from aid. There are people up the coast that need medical help that can't get it."

Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan delivering supplies to isolated communities in the East Coast this morning. Photo / LDR

Yesterday, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan announced a $175,000 funding package to help the council support those worst affected by the extreme weather.

Mayor Stoltz said the contribution was welcome relief and would allow the council to offer practical help such as putting out skip bins.

"People living on Arthur St (Tokomaru Bay) ... they need to dispose of nearly everything in their homes. I feel for them, this is the second time in nine months that they have been through this."

Stoltz said higher-level discussions were needed with the Government about funding for emergency work in the region, including significant road maintenance, which the council was still playing catch-up on after flooding last year.

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz says getting roads re-opened is the main focus. Photo / LDR

"I also spoke with the Minister on Thursday to say we will need urgent discussion about our emergency roading funding, because we've depleted it months ago."

Tairāwhiti remains in a state of emergency on Friday morning, but that will be reviewed today.

