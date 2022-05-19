Mini-tornado rips through Levin as cold snap hits. Video / Facebook

A tornado has ripped through Levin this morning causing widespread damage, with downed trees and powerlines blocking roads around the Horowhenua and roofs lifted off homes.

Fire and Emergency have activated an urban search and rescue team which will search the damaged streets and assess the damage alongaide the Council.

Some people have recieved minor injuries from broken glass and residents have been told to avoid non-essential travel, with some streets and schools closed.

The Palmerston North City Council Rescue Emergency Support team has been deployed to assist and Rangitikei District Council has also offered assistance to capture drone footage, to understand the extent of the damage.

Several streets have closed, they are:

· Parker Avenue · Victoria Street · Tawa Street · George Street · Adkin Avenue · Skye Street · Cambridge Place · Mako Mako Road (Lake Horowhenua end)

Other streets also have reports of broken or downed power lines. These are:

· Parker Avenue · Victoria Street · Tawa Street · George Street · Adkin Avenue · Skye Street · Cambridge Place · Mako Mako Road (Lake Horowhenua end)

Goldsmith Crescent in Levin. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden is advising Levin locals to "hunker down" as the area continues to experience severe thunderstorms after the mini-tornado ripped through.

He said this morning's weather chaos has been traumatic for some as the tornado left a trail of destruction through the west part of the town.

Some roofs had come off, lots of trees were down and there were widespread power outages, Wanden said.

"We're just in the process of trying to restore power, clean up the debris and get things back to normal as quickly as we can."

Two major roads around Levin are blocked after the mini-tornado swept through about 6.30am.

Tornado damage this morning. Photo / Rei Natz Sy

Police say they will be providing extra community reassurance patrols in Levin today and warned of surface flooding and power lines being down.

State Highway 1 at Levin between Durham St and Supercheap Auto was closed after reports of a strong smell of gas in the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency also reported that SH57 is closed between Tararua Rd and Queen St due to a fallen tree.

Tornado damage this morning. Photo / Rei Natz Sy

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi posted photos of the damage to the Labour Party office after the tornado.

"The back wall of our office has completely disappeared and trees are down in the main street."

Ngobi is calling on people planning to travel through Levin to avoid it completely as even diversions are starting to cause massive congestion on the roads.

Children who attend local schools are being told to stay home as many of those schools and early childcare facilities are closed as a result.

Donning a hooded rain jacket, she explained the path the tornado had taken and the damage caused just behind, on the road and down the street, as a result.

Workmen could be seen cutting up a large tree blocking the main road.

"Again, the biggest message is to stay home," Ngobi said on a Facebook live video on her official page.

"Please stay safe."

She said her office was "pretty damaged" but that she knew of many local families who were dealing with lots of damage to their properties this morning also.

Photo / Terisa Ngobi

Motorists are asked to delay travel or to take alternative routes.

A Civil Defence incident management team is in Levin and is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

• Streets currently closed:

Oxford St

Cambridge St (from Liverpool to Bath St)

Tawa St

Wilton St

Gladstone Rd

Mako Mako Rd

• A number of schools across Levin are closed today while damage is assessed. They include:

St Joseph's School

Learning Adventures

Levin School

Horowhenua College

Levin Intermediate

"The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St John, contractors and arborists have all been activated to assist," said a council spokesperson.

Damage to roofs, power outages, polar blast hits NZ

Horowhenua residents are reporting extensive damage to roofs around Ohau with power out in the area and a thick layer of hail covering the ground.

There are reports that roofing iron has blown onto the train tracks and locals are describing the predawn blast as "gnarly".

The tornado comes as Mother Nature is set to unleash a full smorgasbord of weather today with snow, gales and rain forecast for many parts of the country.

⚡ 4297+ lightning strikes around New Zealand & the Tasman Sea since 12am Friday...



Thunderstorms are moving into the western North Island this morning, signalling the arrival of a cooler, unstable air mass. pic.twitter.com/s8sKx4Dih4 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 19, 2022

Snow is forecast to fall across most of the South Island as well as parts of the lower and central North Island today and over the weekend.

While temperatures in the upper North Island will stay relatively warm, gale warnings have been issued for Auckland's Hauraki Gulf, Manukau Harbour, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Bream Head in Northland to Cape Colville.

It follows a spectacular lightning show over central New Zealand last night and the stormy conditions continue this morning for the capital.

⛈🌩⚡ WOW! ⛈🌩⚡



That is a SERIOUS lightning display which just passed through the #KapitiCoast ! The show is over, for now, as heavy rain moves towards Manawatu.



Lightning data thanks to Transpower pic.twitter.com/gnHtMgBnwU — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

Stormy morning here in the capital ⛈ pic.twitter.com/j5JR8e85IF — Nick James (@nickpgjames) May 19, 2022

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, Desert Rd, Lewis Pass and Arthurs Pass for the next 24 hours.

Snow is expected to drop to 400m in Southland and Otago, 800m in the Canterbury High Country and 1000m for the central and southern North Island.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

Temperatures have also dropped considerably in the South Island with a high of 12C expected in Christchurch today, a stark difference from the high of 20C yesterday.

Wintery outbreak heading into the weekend 🥶



This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year.



❄ 400m in Southland and Otago

❄ 800m in the Canterbury High Country

❄ 1000m for the central and southern North Island



Keep up to date at: https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz pic.twitter.com/yAnudNn6aV — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

A high of 11C is forecast in Dunedin, 9C in Queenstown and 14C in Nelson.

Most of the North Island has missed the drop in temperatures with a high of 18C expected in Auckland, 16C in Hamilton and 15C in Wellington.

Temperatures at Aoraki/Mt Cook are set to dip to -4C overnight tonight and Saturday.

"We could be paving the way for the first significant snowfall of the year as we round out the week," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Thunderstorm activity is also expected to continue today after more than 800 lightning strikes were recorded yesterday.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms on the east coast of the main islands this morning as well as in the lower south. The risk continues into this evening.

The thunderstorm activity continues in the west and south during Friday 🌩



Heavy rain, hail, and damaging gusts are all possible in the presence of a thunderstorm ☔



Full details at: https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd pic.twitter.com/60pH11Thcw — MetService (@MetService) May 19, 2022

Large waves forecast

Heavy swells are also expected to hit some parts of the country today.

Boaties near the Foveaux Strait are being warned of high swells, poor visibility and "very rough" seas between Thursday and Saturday, before easing on Sunday.

"Large swell waves and dangerous coastal conditions are expected in the western marine areas of both the North and South Island from Thursday," MetService said.

"Combined waves are forecast to reach 6m for the western South Island later on Friday."