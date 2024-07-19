Showers and intermittent heavy falls will continue around Auckland today and into Monday, but the heaviest downpours seen last night have moved on to threaten Gisborne and the East Coast.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the Gisborne region, which is active from 4am to 4pm today, prompting Uawa Civil Defence - Tologa Bay East Coast to warn residents to keep their and their families’ safety front of mind.

Waves up to 10 metres high were expected at the centre of the storm, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said. The worst of the weather was expected offshore as a low-pressure system developed into a “weather bomb”, scientifically termed an explosive cyclogenesis.

MetService also issued heavy rain watches for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparāoa Peninsula and Great Barrier Island; the Coromandel Peninsula; and the Bay of Plenty. The last of these lapsed at 9am today.