MetService National weather: February 2nd - February 3rd

West Coast residents are being warned to prepare to evacuate at any time as heavy rainfall hits the region today.

MetService declared a "red warning" for heavy rain in Westland and Buller from 1am on Wednesday, with the potential for hundreds of millimetres to drop within just 48 hours.

Downpours could bring 40mm of rain an hour, along with thunderstorms.

A similar storm system caused significant flooding and high river levels in Buller and Marlborough mid last year.

An Emergency Operations Centre was activated in the area yesterday and a spokesperson for West Coast Emergency Management said preparations are under way for impacts the weather may bring.

"All residents must be prepared to evacuate at any time over the next few days.

"If you are in a flood prone area or on low-lying ground, we encourage you to self-evacuate at any time," they said.

Residents are reminded to take their emergency getaway bag with them, remember medicines, food, water, radio, torch, warm clothes and blankets.

"Look after those people in your neighbourhood who may need extra support, help them prepare a plan, look after each other.

"We acknowledge this is an extremely anxious time but if you prepare yourself and family and take immediate action when directed by authorities, we can get through this together."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists in the whole of the South Island to be careful today.

South Island drivers and residents are urged to be ready for extremely heavy rain from the early hours of Wednesday along the West Coast.

"People need to assess how urgent their trip is before heading out on the West Coast, Wednesday and Thursday," said journey manager Tresca Forrester.

"Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays."

Weather warnings

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Westland and the Canterbury High Country.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, and also Fiordland and Tasman.

A watch for possible severe northwest gales has also been issued for the Canterbury High Country.