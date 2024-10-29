A cold front from the Tasman Sea is moving onto the North Island, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of thunderstorms “to many locations” this evening.

MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin told the Herald the forecaster had observed 1700 strikes off to the west of New Zealand between 2pm and 4pm, with another 560 strikes recorded from 4pm to 6pm - largely off the coast of Taranaki.

Griffin said the Taranaki region and coastal Waikato were set to be hit by the front late on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms predicted.

This would bring the possibility of localised heavy rain of 10 to 20mm/h, strong winds gusting 80 to 100km/h and small hail.

Niwa took to social media platform X on Tuesday evening to issue a “heads-up”, saying the front was about to come onshore.