Weather: Cold front bringing heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to North Island

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
MetService National Weather: October 29th - November 2nd Video / MetService

A cold front from the Tasman Sea is moving onto the North Island, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of thunderstorms “to many locations” this evening.

MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin told the Herald the forecaster had observed 1700 strikes off to the west of New Zealand between 2pm and 4pm, with another 560 strikes recorded from 4pm to 6pm - largely off the coast of Taranaki.

Griffin said the Taranaki region and coastal Waikato were set to be hit by the front late on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms predicted.

This would bring the possibility of localised heavy rain of 10 to 20mm/h, strong winds gusting 80 to 100km/h and small hail.

Niwa took to social media platform X on Tuesday evening to issue a “heads-up”, saying the front was about to come onshore.

“This will bring a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms to many locations late this afternoon and this evening,” the post read.

There is also a low risk of thunderstorms from East Cape to the top of the North Island this evening, with winds gusting up to 90km/h.

Griffin added a trough is set to move onto the upper North Island late tomorrow morning, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms for northern Waikato, Auckland and Northland - with the possibility of localised heavy rain up to 15mm/h and hail up to 15mm in diameter.

MetService forecaster Luis Fernandes earlier said that while wet weather was likely to plague much of New Zealand for the rest of the week, temperatures would begin to slowly warm.

“The South Island will see temperatures bouncing back into the mid to high teens as the week goes on.

“The North Island would see temperatures climbing but remaining more or less static for a couple of days.

“Mid to high teens for most areas through to Wednesday, and for Thursday we see temperatures for most of the North Island improving to high teens and low 20s for most places.”

