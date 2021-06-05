Weather: Cloud, showers for north, heavy rain warnings for the south

MetService Severe weather: June 5th - 6th.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of the country today, as autumn brings a mixed bag of weather conditions to the rest.

Cloudy conditions and isolated showers are on the forecast for those in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty.

People in Northland can expect rain from tonight before it becomes heavier tomorrow morning.

Aucklanders are in for a mostly cloudy day today with isolated showers mainly in the east of the city.

Despite the somewhat gloomy sky, a temperature high of 18C makes up for it.

An overnight low of 13C is also forecast in the City of Sails.

Further north, Kaitaia has a few showers that turn into rain by this evening. A high of 18C is expected there and an overnight low of 14C.

Clouds also make an appearance around the central to lower North Island - including in Waikato, Waitomo, Taupō, Taumarunui, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū and the Horowhenua Kapiti Coast.

West Coast waves 🌊 pic.twitter.com/FKRHQbArR9 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 5, 2021

The temperature drops slightly in Taupō, where a 13C high is forecast. The overnight low of 8C will possibly mean another blanket tonight.

MetService said people in Taranaki could expect some isolated showers today. Those will develop into rain north of the city from tomorrow morning.

Cloudy conditions are forecast in Auckland today. File photo / Sylvie Whinray

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington are all set to get cloudy skies. Isolated showers are forecast in and around Gisborne tomorrow evening.

Severe weather warnings and watches

The MetService said periods of heavy rain are expected to the west of the South Island and upper North Island over the weekend.

The heavy rain warnings are in force for southern and central Westland, the Otago headwaters and north-west Nelson.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," MetService said.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

Forecast minimum temperatures for early Sunday are around 8 to 10 degrees warmer than the June averages. Warm, humid nights ahead also over much of the North Island through until early Wednesday. Humid north to northeasterlies, originating in the Tropics are responsible. ^AB pic.twitter.com/p1daI3awVM — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2021

In Nelson, west of Motueka, between 90mm to 120mm of rain is set to accumulate. Peak rates of 10mm/h to 15mm/h are expected.

The warning in that area is from 9pm until 6pm tomorrow.

The warning in Westland south of Otirā is from midday today through to 3am tomorrow. Between 100mm to 150mm of rain is forecast there - with 50mm to 80mm of rain near the coast.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Fiordland, northern Westland, Buller, the Canterbury headwaters, Richmond Range, Northland and Coromandel Peninsula.

A strong wind watch is also in place in parts of Auckland and Northland - as well as in Fiordland, inland parts of Southland, Otago and the Canterbury high country.

People in those areas are told to stay up-to-date with weather updates as watches may be upgraded to warnings.