Burn-off smoke leads to SH2 crash in Ōtāne, central Hawke's Bay

Smoke on a highway has resulted in a two-vehicle crash in central Hawke's Bay today. Image / Google

Smoke on a highway in the central Hawke's Bay district is thought to have led to a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the collision on State Highway 2 in the town of Ōtāne.

No injuries have been reported, police confirmed.

The crash happened just before 9.30am.

"It is believed smoke in the area from a suspected burn-off is causing significant visibility issues along SH2 and led to the crash," a statement said.

Diversions have been put in place because of the smoke.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Higginson St, and southbound traffic is being diverted up to Te Aute Trust Rd.

Fire services are said to be looking for the source of the smoke in the area.