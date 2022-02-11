Cyclone Dovi is bearing down on NZ. Photo / Windy.com

Aucklanders and Kiwis across most of the North Island are set to be hit by damaging winds and heavy rain this weekend as Cyclone Dovi's remnants reach our shores.

Starting as a tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia, Cyclone Dovi will have eased into an ex-tropical cyclone when it arrives on Sunday - yet it is still likely to pack a punch, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

Those in Auckland can expect a windy Sunday, with the main weather system on track to make landfall around Waitomo, between Taranaki and Waikato.

"Winds over 100km/h can damage vegetation which can therefore impact powerlines and even property," head forecaster Philip Duncan said.

"People should ensure mobile devices are charged tonight and outdoor items put away or tied down."

That should result in a muggy and wet weekend in Auckland.

The city is heading for a rainy top of 29C today and another wet and windy top of 28C on Sunday.

Fellow forecaster MetService has put out a strong wind warning for Auckland lasting from 10pm tonight unit 4pm tomorrow.

WeatherWatch said the winds could hit speeds above 120km/h and "possibly even 150km/h on the Manukau Heads, depending on where Dovi precisely comes" into New Zealand.

Duncan said Dovi has potential to cause widespread damage with its strong winds circling the entire North Island.

The edges of Dovi's weather system are likely to cause more damage than the centre once the power of the ex-tropical cyclone eases off, he said.

"Once a cyclone becomes extra-tropical the severe weather in the middle shifts out to the edges and this process almost always happens when they reach the NZ area," Duncan said.

That meant it is hard to predict where the worst of the weekend's weather will strike as forecasters are not yet able to predict exactly where the weather system will make landfall, he said.

Damaging winds may affect Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland, Northland and later on Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay, he said.

"If Dovi weakens faster then that will significantly reduce wind damage - but if it retains strength there is a chance for widespread power outages and wind damage."

Aside from Auckland, MetService has strong wind and rain warnings for Taranaki.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the wider Wellington area as much of the south of the North Island and top of the South Island are either subject to a severe weather warning or watch.

As a result Wellington is expecting heavy rain and a high of 20C today, along with more heavy rain tomorrow and a top of 17C.

Christchurch is set for a top of 19C today and 14C tomorrow with scattered showers on both days.

Tauranga residents will endure a hot and humid 27C today with drizzling rain, with occasional rain and gales tomorrow and a top of 27C.

Hamilton is set for a humid and cloudy top of 29C today with occasional showers and a top of 27C tomorrow.

More rain is also set to hit the already soaked West Coast but forecasters say it won't compare to the events seen over the past week.

It follows two severe weather fronts that hit the region this week and last, causing floods, slips and displacing families.

Westport has experienced its wettest February in 78 years.

Residents returned home today after being forced to flee their homes on Thursday night.