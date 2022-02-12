MetService National weather: February 11th-12th

Cyclone Dovi is sweeping across central New Zealand, bringing gales, heavy rain and big waves to many areas, and people are being warned to brace for a day of wild weather.

The lower North Island has been hardest hit so far - the deluge has seen several households evacuated in Wellington overnight as landslides hit the area. Many roads are closed and surface flooding has been reported in some areas.

There have already been some very high wind gusts recorded about northern and central parts of New Zealand. Winds are still expected to strengthen in a number of regions during the next few hours.

In Auckland, the wind is already gusting to 100km/h, and could get to 130km/h later this morning, and the Harbour Bridge could close. In Wellington, high winds are disrupting flights.

Heavy rain battered the lower North Island and the upper South Island last night and these areas will see more heavy rain today.

MetService said in the last 12 hours, Wellington recorded 109mm of rain, Lower Hutt 126mm, Kelburn 86mm and Wellington Airport 81mm. There have also been 121mm in Masteron, and 130mm in Takaka Hill (Nelson).

A slip blocking the southbound lane on SH59 north of Pukerua Bay township as reported by the Traffic Updates - Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Facebook page.

There had been more than 130 weather-related callouts overnight across the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the worst was still to come, with Cyclone Dovi expected to make landfall between mid and late morning.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets says the most severe callouts of the 50 for central fire crews related to landslides that caused problems for property owners.

She says firefighters were mainly pumping water out from people's homes and making sure people were safe.

A Haughton Bay home was damaged by a landslide, while another came down against a house and across a road in Plimmerton, with several other houses evacuated as a precaution.

A large slip came down across three lanes of SH2 (Western Hutt Road), Korokoro in Lower Hutt just before 12.30am. The Northbound lanes are blocked and diversions are in place. The occupants of a house at the top of the slip were evacuated.

In the Wairarapa a man called Emergency Services around 3.30am after his vehicle became trapped in deep water flooding Kokotau Road in Carterton. The man was able to get out of the vehicle and was not hurt. The road is now closed.

Police across the Central District (Taranaki, Manawatu) received a number of calls for weather-related highway blockages and minor surface flooding.

Two other roads have also been closed - a slip has closed State Highway 58 between Paremata and Haywards near Wellington. The slip was reported around 1.16am.

And the Waihenga Bridge, between Featherston and Martinborough on State Highway 53 in Wairarapa, has been closed until further notice due to rising water levels, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has reported.

The bridge was closed just before 1am.

Fire crews in the north of the country have had 86 weather-related callouts from Cape Reinga to Waikato between 6pm and 6am.

The wild weather brought down trees across the roads throughout the Northland District with over 35 weather-related incidents reported to Police. This included reports of a tree falling and damaging a home in Kauri, Whangarei.

Police also received reports of several boats breaking free from moorings at Russell and Opua with Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard monitoring.

The wind is already strong in Auckland, and is expected to worsen. Auckland's Harbour Bridge could close between 10am and 4pm, and the Herald has asked authorities for updates on this.

Trees have come down on cars in Ngaio, Wellington.

Latest models last night put the cyclone, which started as a tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia this week, on track to make landfall between New Plymouth and Kāwhia Harbour sometime this morning, before moving eastward across the North Island.

It's no longer tropical, but will still pack a punch and sparked wind and rain warnings from Auckland to the upper South Island last night, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

"This is an evolving situation so I think the message is for everybody is just to keep an eye on our forecasts and just take heed from what the local authorities are saying.

"You wouldn't be going out in a boat on the [North Island] west coast with the swell warnings and 50-knot winds if you had any sense."

It'll be another warm day for Aucklanders, with a high of 28C, but those hoping for a pleasant day outdoors should expect to be disappointed. The city has been sweltering in high humidity all week - and even the zoo animals appreciated a chilled treat this week as heat settled like a damp blanket.

Showers in the City of Sails will be accompanied by north to northeast gales gusting to 100km/h this morning, switching to severe southwest gales later in the morning and into the afternoon.

Gusts may briefly reach speeds of as high as 130km/h, and Waka Kotahi warned yesterday

the Auckland Harbour Bridge may need to be closed at times.

The transport agency's bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90km/h or higher are likely.

Significant amounts of rain have fallen across parts of central NZ in the past 12 hours. Lower Hutt has recorded 88mm, Kelburn 86mm and Wellington Airport 81mm

Wind gusts up to 130km/h are also forecast for Taranaki, which is also under an orange level wind warning from the MetService today.

Wind watches have been issued for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato (from Kāwhia Harbour to around Te Aroha northwards), Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Tasman and Buller till late afternoon.

Taranaki residents are also in for a drenching this morning, with 130 to 220mm of rain expected to accumulate about Mt Taranaki as Dovi passes.

Low-lying areas can expect 50 to 100mm.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for much of the central part of the country.

Taupō south of Tūrangi, the bottom of the North Island and the top of the South Island, including the Buller ranges are all in for a soaking, while watches have been issued for several other areas including Waitomo, Taumarunui, Whanganui, Manawatu and parts of Marlborough and north Canterbury.

In Wellington, where anti-mandate protesters will be entering their sixth day camped on Parliament's lawn, a miserable day is on the way, Bellam said.

"We do well with big [weather] events in Wellington. And that's the story [today]. We've got rain with heavy falls, gale southerlies gusting 110km/h and a forecast maximum temperature of 17C … it'll feel colder though with that rain and wind."

Remnants of #Dovi moving in. Damaging winds already impacting parts of #Auckland. It will be a very windy several hours ahead as the westerly change kicks in. Power outages possible.



Dovi's centre likely to come in around north Taranaki or Waitomo late this morning/lunchtime.

Meanwhile, large waves coming from unusual direction were also expected in the western North Island from Taranaki south and in Nelson and Tasman bays.

Waves up to 5m were also forecast for Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne area early tomorrow morning as Cyclone Dovi moves away from New Zealand.

Tomorrow would also signal a welcome weather change for many, as the switch to southerly winds brought a refreshing change for those previously suffering under a conveyor belt of high humidity from the tropics.

Overnight minimums would fall to early and mid-teens in the North Island, a big change from the minimums in the 20s Aucklanders and others had been experiencing last week.

"Once the low moves away tonight and into tomorrow we're getting into a much cooler southerly flow.

"The silver lining for Aucklanders is we'll see this air mass change and it'll be a whole lot easier to sleep going into the new week."

Meanwhile, while those in the north will be grateful for the few degrees of reprieve from the heat, one South Island alpine pass is expecting a bit more - snow.

In the six hours to 11am today between 3 and 8cm of snow is expected to fall near the summit of Lewis Pass, in the central South Island north-west of Hanmer Springs.

Lesser amounts of snow may also fall down to 800m, MetService said.