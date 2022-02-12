WeatherWatch head forecaster Phil Duncan tells us what to expect from Cyclone Dovi. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders are being warned that severe winds from tropical Cyclone Dovi are likely to force the full closure of the Harbour Bridge tomorrow, possibly for several hours.

Civil Defence crews across the country will be on standby, with Cyclone Dovi, which started as a tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia, and easing into an ex-tropical cyclone when it arrives tomorrow, still likely to pack a punch.

Those in Auckland can expect a windy Sunday, with the main weather system on track to make landfall around Waitomo, between Taranaki and Waikato.

"Winds over 100km/h can damage vegetation which can therefore impact powerlines and even property," WeatherWatch head forecaster Philip Duncan said.

"People should ensure mobile devices are charged tonight and outdoor items put away or tied down."

The latest predictions from MetService show a strong likelihood of wind gusts in excess of 130km/h hitting the bridge between 10am and 4pm tomorrow as southerly gales batter the region.

Waka Kotahi's bridge safety protocols require the closure of the bridge to traffic when sustained wind gusts of 90km/h or higher are likely.

Waka Kotahi national emergency response team leader Mark Owen said they will continue to monitor conditions closely, with maintenance crews on standby to react immediately to close the bridge if wind gusts reach predicted levels.

"Closing the Harbour Bridge is not a decision we take lightly at all, given the resulting disruption and inconvenience for Aucklanders, but we will not compromise on the safety of road users and we won't hesitate to close the bridge if conditions are unsafe for it to be used," he said.

"While a closure may be disruptive, based on the MetService wind predictions it will very likely be necessary."

Owen says if the bridge is closed, access for travellers through the city will be maintained with the availability of the Western Ring Route, on State Highways 16 and 18.

However, Waka Kotahi recommends people limit their travel through this cyclonic weather as there will also likely be delays on alternative routes, due to the increased volume of traffic.

It will be a muggy and wet weekend in Auckland.

The city is heading for another wet and windy top of 28C on Sunday.

The MetService has put out a strong wind warning for Auckland lasting from 10pm tonight until 4pm tomorrow.

WeatherWatch said the winds could hit speeds above 120km/h and "possibly even 150km/h on the Manukau Heads, depending on where Dovi precisely comes" into New Zealand.

The National Emergency Management Agency said weather warnings are now in place for much of Aotearoa.

"Take these warnings seriously and get ready before the bad weather arrives," it tweeted.

It advised Kiwis to follow MetService, the Waka Kotahi transport agency and their local civil defence emergency management body for the latest updates.

Waka Kotahi is urging drivers to be prepared for road closures and disruptions, to avoid affected areas if possible and to check its Journey Planner before heading out.

Duncan said Dovi has potential to cause widespread damage, with its strong winds circling the entire North Island.

The edges of Dovi's weather system are likely to cause more damage than the centre once the power of the ex-tropical cyclone eases off, he said.

"Once a cyclone becomes extra-tropical the severe weather in the middle shifts out to the edges and this process almost always happens when they reach the NZ area," Duncan said.

That meant it is hard to predict where the worst of the weekend's weather will strike as forecasters are not yet able to predict exactly where the weather system will make landfall, he said.

Damaging winds may affect Wellington, Marlborough Sounds, Taranaki, Waikato, Auckland, Northland and later on Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay, he said.

"If Dovi weakens faster then that will significantly reduce wind damage - but if it retains strength there is a chance for widespread power outages and wind damage."

Aside from Auckland, MetService has strong wind and rain warnings for Taranaki.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the wider Wellington area, while much of the south of the North Island and top of the South Island are either subject to a severe weather warning or watch.

As a result, Wellington is expecting more heavy rain tomorrow and a top of 17C.

Christchurch is set for a high of 14C tomorrow with scattered showers on both days.

Tauranga residents will endure occasional rain and gales tomorrow with a top of 27C, while Hamilton is set for occasional showers and a high of 27C.

More rain is also set to hit the already soaked West Coast but forecasters say it won't compare to the events seen over the past week.

It follows two severe weather fronts that hit the region this week and last, causing floods, slips and displacing families.

Westport has experienced its wettest February in 78 years.

Residents returned home today after being forced to flee their homes on Thursday night.

Buller Emergency Management says it is closely monitoring incoming weather overnight.

They are staffed with a fresh team with Civil Defence resource from outside the district arriving in Buller today to man the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Westport until the weather event has passed tomorrow.

Controller Sean Judd says late this afternoon, Civil Defence received a weather update from MetService that the orange rain warning was extended to Buller, reflecting a "cautious approach taking into account the many slips and the high level of ground saturation across the district".

"The latest forecast from MetService suggests that under normal circumstances, the effect of cyclone Dovi may not be significant for Buller, but in context of the last 72 hours it is likely small amounts of wind and rain will have a far greater impact than normal," Judd said.

"We do not anticipate major issues overnight, but we've had a rough couple of days in Buller and understandably, members of our community are experiencing a heightened level of anxiety and stress.

"This is why we requested extra staff to keep the EOC stood up. Having a fresh team means we are able to support the Buller community through the night and into tomorrow."

While current predictions suggest the weekend weather ahead may not result in further flooding or major issues, residents are warned to be ready. Residents should check their properties for loose items and ensure they're tied down or stored safely away from the wind.

Residents are encouraged to follow MetService to keep up-to-date with the heavy rain and strong wind watches for Buller until the weather event has passed.