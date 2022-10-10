Weather: A wet start before a fine end to the school holidays

MetService National weather: October 10th-12th.

Those hoping for some respite from the rain for the second week of the school holidays may be pleased by the forecast despite a wet start to the week.

There were heavy rain warnings overnight throughout the bottom of the South Island, specifically in the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass, Westland south of Otira and the headwaters of the Otago lakes.

There were also strong wind warnings in place for the Canterbury high country and Fiordland.

According to MetService meteorologist John Law, yesterday's rainy weather and strong gusts moved up the South Island and will continue to stay around today, bringing isolated showers to inland areas and potentially severe northwesterly gales in exposed places.

But later in the week, high pressure rebuilds over the South Island, bringing more calmer and drier weather for the last few days of the school break.

Law also said that one upside of the strong northwesterlies will be much warmer temperatures.

"The top temperatures today for places like Christchurch will be like chalk and cheese compared to the cold of last week, highs today will reach 22C compared to just 9C last week."

For the North Island, the week begins primarily gloomy in the west but will have lots of sun in Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and throughout the east.

The bulk, if not the only, rainfall on the island is expected to fall in the central parts of the North Island. Later in the week, the rain may intensify and become heavier.

MetService said if you are looking for some drier weather to enjoy the school holidays, it's a good week to stay up to date with the forecast.