The threat of thunderstorms will continue into the weekend, some of which could be “gusty” particularly in the North Island on Saturday night.

Thunder and lightning hit Auckland just before 7pm, shocking residents with its force.

“Genuinely thought lightning had struck the house. I’ve never heard thunder that loud in my life!” one person posted to a community page.

Ferris said many parts of the country could expect northwest gales and heavy rain on Saturday.

MetService this morning issued road snowfall warnings for several South Island alpine passes, with snow showers possible above 800m.

Lewis Pass (SH7), Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94) are under a snowfall warning until 11am, with 1 to 2cm of snow expected to accumulate on the road.

The clashing of air masses in the Tasman Sea contributed to nearly *200,000 lightning strikes* in the region on Thursday! ⚡️



The threat for thunderstorms (🟡) will continue into the weekend, some of which could be gusty, particularly in the North Island on Saturday night 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/BWhzR6E1vs — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 29, 2024

The heaviest rain was likely to affect the west of the South Island and the headwaters of the lakes and rivers of Canterbury.

Fiordland is under a heavy rain watch from Friday night until 11am on Saturday.

Canterbury High Country is under a strong wind watch from 1am until 3pm on Saturday.

Ferris said there will be heavy rain to western areas of the South Island but rain will also spread across the North Island.

“This band of rain looks to intensify in the evening and could bring some thunderstorms in latter parts of Saturday or overnight into Sunday.

“Generally this could bring risk of thunderstorms to the northern two-thirds of the country with greatest risk for areas exposed to the west/northwest.

“Accompanying the rain will be generally blustery winds from the northwest.”

A lot of thunderstorm activity over western parts of the North Island, as an active front spreads onto the country. Keep safe out there. Check your forecast athttp://bit.ly/metservicenz pic.twitter.com/KsQylmH0cu — MetService (@MetService) August 29, 2024

Sunday afternoon should be clear for most of the country but another band of rain could bring more unsettled weather to kick off next week, Ferris said.

