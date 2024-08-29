So far 10 flights have been cancelled as a result of strong winds.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson warned there may be further disruptions.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, Flight NZ417 was forced to turn back to Auckland after strong winds prevented it from landing.

A strong wind watch, expected to last until 4pm, is in place for Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

MetService warned the winds could become “severe gales” and might cause damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Wellington Airport has recorded wind speeds of 98 km/h today.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Tararua Range, the ranges of Westland south of Arthur’s Pass and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes beginning at 1pm.

🌧️More wet weather for the ranges of Westland, south of Arthur's Pass, this afternoon.



The rain will reach also across southern Alps into the headwaters of the Canterbury rivers.



🟡A Heavy Rain Watch runs from 1pm - 9pm today. pic.twitter.com/keMJgHXpyO — MetService (@MetService) August 28, 2024

Makgabutlane said the heavy rain watch came with a risk of thunderstorms, which would include strong winds and possible hail. She said further watches are likely in the coming days.

“Because we’ve got this fast-moving weather system over the country, and winds are quite strong… those thunderstorms may be accompanied by quite gusty winds.”

By Thursday evening, thunderstorms are expected along the coastline all the way to Auckland.

MetService is reporting that this afternoon, there is a “moderate risk” of thunderstorms for Northland, western Auckland, western Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taranaki, Tongariro National Park, Whanganui, Manawatu, Horowhenua and Kapiti.

💨Active weather returns on Thursday, bringing a breezy day across much of the country (Strong Wind Watches are in place)



⚡️Thunderstorms are possible in the western South Island, accompanied by strong gusts, reaching the North Island in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/jgz3AiLZtn — MetService (@MetService) August 28, 2024

Makgabutlane said West Auckland is also in the firing line for thunderstorms this afternoon.

She said Auckland weather will worsen this afternoon.

Rain would “settle in” before rush hour and get worse during the night with thunderstorms possible.

“The winds are already starting to pick up... it is looking like they might get worse.”

Makgabutlane said the wild weather was connected to the Australian air mass flowing over the Tasman Sea.

Unusual warmth 🌡️ will be another facet to today's weather.



Warm air, originating from Aussie 🦘, will be enhanced by air descending off the ranges & mountains 🗻.



Top temps today will easily be in the low 20s, with some locations possibly making a run at 25°. pic.twitter.com/hXMurHCXJn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 28, 2024

The air mass also brought unseasonably warm temperatures to many areas of the country.

NIWA reported the top temperatures would “easily be in the low 20s” with some areas possibly getting to 25C.

A road snowfall warning is also in place for Milford Rd tonight starting at 9pm.