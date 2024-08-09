Bruce Reid (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages), Lawrence Mulligan (Michael James Manaia), Andrew Stevens (Beachfront Reality, Mamma Mia) and Paul Stuart (Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar) take on the leading male roles.

The female leads are Charlotta Passe (School of Rock), Lulu Parker and LJ Mill as the Killer Queen (Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar).

With her powerful Aretha Franklin-style vocals, Mill embodies the role of the evil dictator who believes “rock n roll” is dead and tries to quell the underground rebellion and subsequent uprising of rock lovers.

With 24 Queen hits among the line-up, this is a must-see for all Queen music lovers. Bohemian Rhapsody, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You all feature as well as Packman’s personal favourites, Only The Good Die Young sung by Charlotta Passe and These Are the Days of Our Lives by Andrew Stevens.

Musical director Tahi Paenga (Jersey Boys) is working with a live band in the production and hip hop duo 98 Cents - Kylah Ashwell and Paul Hawaikirangi - have done the choreography. Tuesdays and Thursdays have been the dedicated rehearsal days for music and choreography and on Sundays it is Packman’s turn to work with the actors.

The cast gets into the swing of things at a rehearsal for We Will Rock You using space at Campion College.

Some of the challenges will be setting up and running a six-foot moving screen which will play video and set the scenes.

The use of such a screen is a first for Gisborne and the War Memorial Theatre. The opening scene is set in a wasteland and the footage on the screen will feature burning buildings, broken bridges and helicopters moving through.

A $14,000 grant from Trust Tairāwhiti has allowed Centre Stage to pay the hireage of the screen. With a budget of more than $80,000 involved in staging a production like We Will Rock You, the stakes are high in terms of putting on a top-quality show and recuperating the costs.

Working the lighting around this moving screen is another challenge but one Packman is taking in his stride.

“We are also creating a statue of Freddie Mercury which has lights inside it, so that’s our project for the next few weekends.”

Having seen various iterations of the same show performed by different musical theatre groups, Packman has something to compare the Gisborne production with. He said he was confident the Centre Stage production was right up there in terms of quality.

“It’s going to be an awesome night showcasing some wonderful, powerful voices. And it’ll be next level in terms of using some new technology for the first time.

“Now we just need people to come out and support it.”

- We Will Rock You, September 13-21, War Memorial Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek or Gisborne i-Site.