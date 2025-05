A fatal quad bike accident in South Canterbury is under investigation. The bike picture is not the one in the accident. Photo / Greg Bowker

6 May, 2025 07:37 AM

A person is dead after a quad bike crash in rural South Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Spur Hut Rd in Waitohi, west of Temuka, shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said one person was found dead at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination and WorkSafe has been notified.