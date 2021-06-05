Waterview crash: One dead, two injured as ute crashes into traffic light

The mangled wreckage of the ute that crashed in the early hours of this morning on Great North Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in Auckland this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Alford Street and Great North Rd just after 3am in Waterview.

A witness at the crash scene said the ute's canopy appeared to have been torn off the vehicle and wreckage was strewn across the road.

Two ute occupants were injured, one seriously, and police said a third person had minor injuries.

Heavy lifting equipment was needed to remove the ute, so diversions would be in place for a while.

Police were trying to find and contact next of kin and said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

The crash was the first confirmed fatality of the Queen's Birthday holiday weekend.

Overall road deaths this year have now exceeded 140, more than all of last year and on track to surpass the 169 recorded in all of 2019.

Shortly before the weekend started, four people were killed when a van and truck collided in Ashburton.