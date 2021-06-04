Voyager 2021 media awards
Crash on Central Hawke's Bay highway as burnoff smoke chokes road

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Ōtāne, Hawke's Bay, about 9.30am that police initially reported was caused by smoke from a burn-off. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Burnoffs choked several kilometres of State Highway 2 in thick smoke, potentially causing one nose-to-tail crash and forcing police to close the road.

Emergency services responded on Saturday morning to a two-vehicle crash in Ōtāne, Hawke's Bay, about 9.30am that police initially reported was caused by smoke from a burn-off.

There were no injuries in the crash.

The road was closed with diversions for long weekend motorists. At 11.07am, motorists were allowed back on the road but a temporary speed restriction was in place.

"It is believed smoke in the area from a suspected burn-off is causing significant visibility issues along SH2 and led to the crash," police said in a statement.

Footage on social media suggested the road was choked in smoke for several kilometres at its peak.