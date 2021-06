The driver of a car that crashed in Kāeo, in the Far North, this morning is in a critical condition in hospital. Image / Google

One person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Far North early today.

Emergency services were called to Rataroa Rd, in Kāeo, just after 9am.

A police spokeswoman said the car reportedly rolled.

"The single-occupant of the car was airlifted by helicopter to Auckland [City] Hospital."

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the driver was in a critical condition when they were taken to hospital.