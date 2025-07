A person has died after a crash involving a car and an electric wheelchair in Ashburton on Saturday. Image / Google Maps

A person in an electric wheelchair has died in hospital five days after being struck by a car in Ashburton.

Police were called to the crash on Burnett St just after 1pm on Saturday.

One person was found at the scene with injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Sadly, the person passed away in hospital last night,” Senior Sergeant Janine Bowden said today.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.”