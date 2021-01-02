Watch: UFO or meteor? Teen's footage of mysterious object in Auckland sky

An Auckland teen was left stunned after capturing footage of a mysterious object in the sky overnight.

Albany high schooler Isabella Williams was lying in bed when a strange light in the night sky caught her eye through the window.

The sighting was made at 12.06am this morning.

Williams told the Herald it looked like it was glowing as it made its way briefly across the sky.

"I was lying in bed and something caught my eye from outside. I looked outside and saw this red type object in the sky.

"It looked like it was burning slowly moving in a diagonal direction in the sky.

"I quickly got my phone out and recorded it. I went to the room next door, it was already gone."

Williams says she's unsure what the glowing object could be, but was intrigued by how brightly it lit up in the sky.

"It was moving quite roughly midway in the sky before it disappeared. It was glowing quite brightly," Isabella said. Photo / Supplied

"I saw it for about 10 seconds before it disappeared. I think it was a meteor.

"It was moving quite roughly midway in the sky before it disappeared. It was glowing quite brightly.

"What a weird event to start off the new year."

Meteoroids are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids and are also known as space rocks.

When meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or "shooting stars" are called meteors.