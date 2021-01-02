Heavy traffic warning: Homebound holidaymakers hit the highway

Heavy traffic is predicted on the highway north of Auckland until 9.30pm. File Photo / 123RF

Transport authorities say heavy traffic on some highways is likely as people return to major cities from festive season getaways.

North of Auckland, Waka Kotahi NZTA predicts heavy southbound traffic today on State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford until 9.30pm.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC EXPECTED TODAY - SUN 03 JAN

Be prepared for heavy traffic southbound on #SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford from 9:30am - 9:30pm TODAY as motorists return to Auckland following the New Year break. Plan your journey here: https://t.co/w6t6ni0BqA. ^MF pic.twitter.com/MIEsWtW5RX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 2, 2021

South of Auckland, the transport agency expects northbound traffic on SH1 from Manukau to Bombay to be heaviest between midday and 5pm.

Around Wellington, the Kapiti Coast highway between Peka Peka and Otaki is expected to face heavy southbound traffic from 1pm to 6pm.

Outside Christchurch, heavy southbound traffic to Ashburton is expected from 1.30am to noon.

In the other direction, heavy northbound traffic from Ashburton is predicted from 2.30pm to 5pm.

In Otago, storms and slips have affected some roads this weekend.

There's a moderate risk of thunderstorms around Otago this afternoon. Could be severe from Clutha to North Otago including Dunedin. https://t.co/nII10qKlVC — otagocdem (@OtagoCDEM) January 2, 2021

East of Queenstown, Waka Kotahi NZTA said surface rain was expected between Alexandra and Kyeburn.

The agency urged people to delay journeys or avoid the area.