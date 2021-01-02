Heavy traffic warning: Homebound holidaymakers hit the highway

Transport authorities say heavy traffic on some highways is likely as people return to major cities from festive season getaways.
North of Auckland, Waka Kotahi NZTA predicts heavy southbound traffic today on State Highway 1 between Puhoi and Wellsford until 9.30pm.
South of Auckland, the transport agency expects northbound traffic on SH1 from Manukau to Bombay to be heaviest between midday and 5pm.
Around Wellington, the Kapiti Coast highway between Peka Peka and Otaki is expected to face heavy southbound traffic from 1pm to 6pm.
Outside Christchurch, heavy southbound traffic to Ashburton is expected from 1.30am to noon.
In the other direction, heavy northbound traffic from Ashburton is predicted from 2.30pm to 5pm.
In Otago, storms and slips have affected some roads this weekend.
East of Queenstown, Waka Kotahi NZTA said surface rain was expected between Alexandra and Kyeburn.
The agency urged people to delay journeys or avoid the area.