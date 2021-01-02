Trampers missing near Dunedin found

Photo / Getty Images

Two trampers who failed to return from a walk in the hills near Dunedin yesterday as the weather turned foul have been found.

The pair were reported missing at about 3.30pm yesterday after going for a walk in the Silver Peaks area, northwest of Dunedin.

Police said they had were alerted when the pair did not return as planned.

A search and rescue team was assembled but inclement weather was an issue last night.

This morning a police spokeswoman confirmed the pair had been located.

"The two overdue trampers were located at about 4am today at the Jubilee Hut, Upper Waitati, by a team of LandSAR volunteers," she said.

"Initial indications are that they are well.

"It is expected they will be walk out with the LandSAR volunteers, however this is weather dependant."