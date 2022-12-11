Video shows the moment a boat capsized in large surf off Manu Bay in Raglan early on Sunday morning. Video / Supplied

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a boat being overturned by huge surf near a Raglan beach.

Three men were rescued by lifeguards in Manu Bay yesterday morning.

One man was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) chief executive Matt Williams said beach safety messages and calls for common sense did not seem to be getting through to the public.

“Lifeguards immediately responded to the incident and attended to the three men. One person was seriously injured and transported to Waikato Hospital.

“SLSNR fears the outcomes would be much worse had lifeguards not been there to respond so quickly.”

William’s said the northern region’s west coast beaches had seen heavy rain, large surf, bluebottles, surging waves and extremely strong currents dampen beach activity.

However, people continued to take risks.

The emphasis was on the public to take the first step in keeping themselves safe, he said.

“Surf lifeguards are simply not, nor have they ever been, resourced to be a substitute for the public’s common sense.

“We need the public to work with us to ensure we have a safe and happy summer, free of last year’s drowning tragedies on our beaches.

“The last thing we want is to be unable to respond to a serious emergency situation as we are off tending to someone’s else lack of judgement.”

Beach education was a huge focus for the organisation and issues like yesterday challenged the notion that their core safety messages were getting through, Williams said.

“That in itself is a difficult notion as it suggests we as a people may no longer be as proficient as we have been, or have been making out in keeping ourselves safe on the coastline.

“Logic dictates that the incident on Sunday could have been easily avoided if the boat users had recognised the apparent poor conditions and reconsidered. If in doubt, don’t go out – no catch or day on the water is worth you or your mates’ lives, full stop.”

Williams said the public needed to exercise common sense.

“These guys are incredibly lucky. For your own sake, and for the sake of your families and whānau in the lead-up to the summer break, please make safe decisions.

“Recognise your limits and stay within them, learn how to recognise rip currents, be smart around rocks and large surf, and never, ever swim or surf alone. And if you’re at a patrolled beach, always swim between the flags.

“Surf lifeguards are here to keep you safe, and to help you keep yourself safe. The more we work together, the better the summer will be.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for a 10-year-old missing boy after a boat capsized off Clarks Beach in Auckland last month.

A woman had drowned and two people were rescued in the tragedy.